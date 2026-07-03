Rivian Raises 2026 Delivery Forecast After Strong Second Quarter

Rivian has raised its 2026 delivery forecast after vehicle shipments exceeded its expectations during the second quarter. The electric vehicle maker now expects to deliver between 65,000 and 70,000 vehicles this year, up from its previous forecast of 62,000 to 67,000.

The revised target would represent a substantial increase from the 42,247 vehicles Rivian delivered in 2025. It also comes as U.S. electric vehicle sales face pressure from weaker demand and the removal of the $7,500 federal consumer tax credit.

Rivian said in its official production update that it built 12,613 vehicles at its Normal, Illinois, factory during the second quarter. It delivered 12,194 vehicles, exceeding its earlier estimate of between 9,000 and 11,000.

R2 Deliveries Support Rivian’s Growth

Rivian attributed the stronger performance to quarterly growth across its R1 vehicles and electric delivery vans, along with the introduction of the R2 SUV. The company began delivering the R2 to customers in June.

The first available version is the R2 Performance with Launch Package, which starts at $57,990. A $53,990 Premium model is scheduled for later in 2026, while less expensive versions, including a model starting at $44,990, are expected in 2027.

Rivian has not confirmed how many R2 vehicles it now expects to deliver this year. Chief financial officer Claire McDonough previously indicated that the company was targeting between 20,000 and 25,000 units.

The automaker expanded its Illinois facility to produce the mid-sized SUV and is developing a separate factory in Georgia. Rivian plans to use both sites as it works toward producing hundreds of thousands of R2 vehicles annually.

Rivian Continues to Invest in Autonomous Driving

Higher deliveries could help Rivian reduce its continuing losses, although the company has yet to report a full-year profit. The automaker is also increasing its spending on autonomous driving software and related computing systems.

Rivian has agreed to supply Uber with 10,000 R2-based autonomous vehicles for a robotaxi service expected to begin in 2028. The agreement could be worth up to $1.25 billion and includes an option for Uber to purchase more vehicles.

The company’s updated forecast suggests it expects R2, R1 and commercial van deliveries to remain stronger than previously projected during the second half of 2026. Rivian said it will release its full second-quarter financial results on July 30.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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