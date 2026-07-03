Hannah Rai Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday with Worldwide Release of the Country Version of ‘Pins and Needles’

Rising Pop/Country Recording Artist Honors America’s Historic 250th Independence Day with the Release of Her Emotional Country Interpretation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — July 4, 2026 — As America celebrates its 250th Anniversary of Independence, rising pop/country recording artist Hannah Rai proudly announces the worldwide release of the Country Version of her debut single, “Pins and Needles,” now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, TIDAL, Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, and virtually every major digital streaming platform worldwide.

Hailing from Scottsdale, Arizona, Hannah Rai continues to build momentum with her debut releases, introducing audiences to a distinctive voice that bridges contemporary pop and modern country music. Released on America’s 250th Independence Day, the Country Version of Pins and Needles offers listeners a fresh interpretation while preserving the heartfelt lyrics and emotional message first introduced with the release of the original Pop Version on June 30, 2026.

Written and produced by veteran songwriter and producer Rodney Nigel Mayfield, Pins and Needles explores the emotional highs and lows of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and healing—universal experiences that resonate with listeners of every generation. The country arrangement features warm acoustic instrumentation, memorable melodies, and heartfelt vocals, creating a fresh musical experience while remaining true to the song’s original message.

“Pins and Needles is about the emotions we all experience when relationships leave us feeling vulnerable,” said Hannah Rai. “Whether listeners connect with the Pop Version or the Country Version, I hope they find a piece of themselves in the music and make the song their own.”

The release of the Country Version marks another milestone in Hannah Rai’s emerging career as she introduces herself to audiences in both the pop and country music genres. Her versatility as a vocalist reflects a passion for creating authentic music that crosses genre boundaries while remaining emotionally honest and relatable.

Launching the Country Version on Independence Day serves as a tribute to America’s rich musical heritage and the enduring influence of country music on generations of listeners. As the nation commemorates 250 years of freedom, resilience, and opportunity, Hannah Rai celebrates the occasion by contributing her own voice to the soundtrack of this historic milestone.

In addition to her music releases, Hannah Rai is also the featured artist in the first edition of Featured The Magazine. Fans who would like to learn more about Hannah Rai’s personal journey, musical influences, and career path can download the inaugural issue FREE after joining the magazine’s mailing list at FeaturedTheMagazine.com. The exclusive feature offers an inside look at the artist behind the music, highlighting her story, passion for songwriting, and vision for the future.

Featuring polished production, memorable melodies, and emotionally driven storytelling, Pins and Needles blends contemporary country influences with modern production to create a sound that feels both timeless and current. Its relatable message and heartfelt performance position the song to connect with audiences across multiple musical genres.

Hannah Rai represents a new generation of artists who embrace authenticity, creativity, and meaningful songwriting. With additional original music already in development, Pins and Needles marks the beginning of what promises to be an exciting musical journey.

Listen to “Pins and Needles”

Pop Version: Released June 30, 2026

Country Version: Released July 4, 2026

Now streaming worldwide on:

Spotify

Apple Music

Amazon Music

YouTube Music

TIDAL

Pandora

Deezer

iHeartRadio

And all major digital streaming platforms worldwide.

About Hannah Rai

Hannah Rai is a rising pop/country recording artist from Scottsdale, Arizona, whose music blends heartfelt storytelling, contemporary production, and emotionally engaging performances. Influenced by both modern pop and country music, she creates songs that explore love, hope, resilience, and life’s defining moments. Her debut releases showcase her versatility while introducing a distinctive new voice with crossover appeal. As the featured artist in the inaugural edition of Featured The Magazine, Hannah Rai continues to build her presence as one of today’s promising new independent recording artists.

Media Contact

NOC BLAXX TRAXX PRODUCTIONS/Straight Butta

Artist: Hannah Rai

Contact: Rodney Mayfield

nocblaxxtraxx@gmail.com

Phone: 901-859-0323

Website:FeaturedTheMagazine.com

To learn more about Hannah Rai’s personal journey and musical career, download the first edition of Featured The Magazine FREE by joining the magazine’s mailing list at FeaturedTheMagazine.com.

Follow Hannah Rai on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and all major social media platforms for new music releases, videos, and upcoming announcements.