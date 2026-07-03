Tesla Delivers Record 480,126 Vehicles in Second Quarter

Tesla delivered 480,126 vehicles during the second quarter of 2026, setting a company record for the April-to-June period. Deliveries increased by 34% from 358,023 vehicles in the first quarter and by 25% from 384,122 a year earlier.

The result also exceeded the average estimate of 406,024 vehicles compiled by Tesla from 22 sell-side analysts. It was the company’s strongest delivery quarter since the third quarter of 2025, when it shipped more than 497,000 vehicles.

According to Tesla’s official production and delivery report, the company produced 451,758 vehicles during the quarter. That total included 442,936 Model 3 sedans and Model Y SUVs, alongside 8,822 vehicles from its other product lines.

Model 3 and Model Y Lead Deliveries

Tesla delivered 467,762 Model 3 and Model Y vehicles, accounting for more than 97% of its quarterly total. Deliveries of other models reached 12,364 vehicles, including the Cybertruck and Tesla Semi.

The company has stopped producing the Model S and Model X, although vehicles completed before the production cutoff may still be included in deliveries. Tesla has also introduced cheaper versions of the Model 3, Model Y and Cybertruck as it works to attract more customers.

Tesla produced 28,368 fewer vehicles than it delivered during the quarter. The difference suggests the company reduced some of the inventory built up during previous periods.

International Sales Support Tesla’s Recovery

Tesla’s second-quarter growth was supported by improved sales in Europe, where government incentives, higher fuel prices and increasing electric vehicle purchases by corporate fleets strengthened demand. Sales in China also received support from updated Model Y versions, according to Reuters.

The U.S. electric vehicle market remains under pressure following the expiration of the $7,500 federal consumer tax credit in September 2025. Tesla has also faced two consecutive years of declining annual vehicle deliveries, leaving the company with further growth needed during the second half of 2026 to reverse that pattern.

Tesla deployed 13.5 gigawatt-hours of energy storage products during the quarter, up from 8.8 GWh in the first quarter and 9.6 GWh a year earlier. The company will release its full second-quarter financial results on July 22.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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