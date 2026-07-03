Microsoft Commits $2.5 Billion to New Enterprise AI Deployment Business

Microsoft has formed a new operating business that will embed industry specialists and engineers within customer organizations to deploy AI systems. Microsoft Frontier Company will receive a $2.5 billion investment and bring together 6,000 industry and engineering experts.

The unit will help customers design, deploy and continuously improve AI systems using Microsoft’s existing products and infrastructure. Its teams will work directly with organizations to connect AI tools with their data, business processes and industry requirements.

Judson Althoff, chief executive of Microsoft Commercial Business, said the group would provide industry knowledge, change-management experience and enterprise AI engineering. In Microsoft’s official announcement, he said the organization would focus on measurable business results rather than treating deployment as a standalone technology project.

Microsoft Distances the Unit From the FDE Label

Althoff said Microsoft Frontier Company goes beyond what has commonly been described as forward-deployed engineering. He called it the industry’s largest and most capable outcome-focused engineering organization.

The operating model still shares features with forward-deployed engineering. Under that approach, technical specialists temporarily work alongside a customer’s employees to adapt software, address implementation problems and transfer knowledge to the organization.

Microsoft already has engineers working with many large corporate customers, giving the new business access to an established enterprise network. The company identified London Stock Exchange Group, Unilever, Land O’Lakes and Accenture among the organizations involved in its early work.

The unit will be led by Rodrigo Kede Lima, a longtime Microsoft executive who most recently served as president of Microsoft Asia. Its teams will co-design and operate AI systems while helping customers build internal skills to manage and expand those deployments.

AI Providers Expand Deployment Services

Microsoft’s announcement came two days after Amazon Web Services committed $1 billion to a new forward-deployed engineering organization. AWS said its engineers would work inside customer teams to build agentic systems and help employees continue developing them after each engagement.

OpenAI and Anthropic have also established enterprise deployment ventures, although their initiatives involve outside capital from private equity firms. These organizations address the technical and organizational difficulties companies face when moving AI projects beyond pilot programs.

Microsoft said Frontier Company will combine its engineers, cloud infrastructure, AI products and industry expertise within one operating business. The company expects the unit to help customers move AI systems into production while protecting their existing data and institutional knowledge.

Featured image credits: Raimond Spekking via FedScoop

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