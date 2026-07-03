Coozmoo Launches AEO and GEO Services to Make Brands Visible Inside ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and AI Answers

HOUSTON, Texas, July 3, 2026 — Coozmoo Digital Solutions today announced the launch of two new service lines, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) and Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), built to make brands visible, cited, and recommended inside the AI platforms customers now use to make decisions, including ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Claude. The launch marks Coozmoo’s expansion from traditional search into AI-native discovery , giving businesses a way to stay findable as their customers move from search boxes to conversations.

For two decades, being found online meant ranking on Google. That model is changing fast. As AI assistants answer more questions directly, fewer of those questions ever reach a search results page — Gartner expects traditional search volume to fall roughly 25% by 2026. The audience has already moved: ChatGPT alone now serves more than 900 million people a week. Increasingly, the first thing a customer hears about a product or service comes from an AI assistant, and only a handful of brands ever get named in the answer.

“Search didn’t disappear; it moved inside the answer”. Your future customers aren’t scrolling ten blue links anymore. They’re asking an assistant, ‘Who’s the best provider for this?’ and acting on a single recommendation. AEO and GEO are how we make sure that the recommendation is for you. For most businesses, this is no longer a nice-to-have or optional. If you’re not in the answer, for a growing share of buyers you simply don’t exist.” – Arvind Waghela, Co-Founder, Coozmoo Digital Solutions.

Two services, one goal: own the answer

The two offerings target the two ways AI now shapes discovery.

Answer Engine Optimization (AEO) focuses on winning the direct, sourced answer in AI Overviews, voice assistants, and the answer-first experiences where a majority of searches now end without a single click. The goal is to be the source the engine pulls from, not the link buried beneath it.

Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) focuses on getting a brand surfaced, cited, and recommended inside generative platforms like ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, and Claude, the conversations where customers increasingly build their shortlist and decide what to buy.

Together they form a discovery layer that works alongside, not instead of, the SEO foundations Coozmoo has built for clients for years. The mechanics, however, are different, and that difference is why most businesses are currently invisible in AI.

“Ranking number four on a results page used to be fine. Inside an AI answer, there is no page four — there’s the brand that gets named, and everyone else who doesn’t exist. We engineer for that reality: structuring content as clean, extractable answers, strengthening the authority and entity signals these models trust, and earning the third-party citations they pull from. Patients are already asking LLMs for medical advice, and shoppers are already asking which product to buy. The only question that matters now is who the model recommends — and that can be influenced.” – Hastimal Jangid, Tech Architect, Coozmoo Digital Solutions.

Powered by RankRabbit AI

To deliver these services with precision, Coozmoo built them on RankRabbit.AI , its proprietary growth platform that combines agentic AI, intelligent automation, and real-time data intelligence. RankRabbit continuously tracks where and how a brand shows up across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini, AI Overviews, local listings, and social — measuring how often it’s cited, where it’s placed, and how it’s described — then turns those signals into a clear plan of action.

“You can’t fix what you can’t see, and until now, most brands have been completely blind inside AI. RankRabbit shows our clients exactly which questions trigger their brand, where a competitor is being recommended instead, and what to change to flip that result. It’s not just a dashboard — it’s paired with a hands-on team that moves a business from invisible to recommended. And because the traffic AI sends tends to arrive ready to buy, that shift shows up in the pipeline, not just the report.” – Harsh Jangid, Tech Lead, Coozmoo Digital Solutions.

The platform is built for small and mid-sized businesses that have historically been priced out of enterprise-grade visibility tools, letting them compete for the AI recommendation against far larger players.

Availability

Coozmoo’s AEO and GEO services are available now to businesses and agencies worldwide, as standalone engagements or as part of a broader web, SEO, and growth strategy. Businesses looking to track, analyze, and improve visibility across search engines, AI platforms, local listings, and social media—and see where their brands stand within ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini — visit https://rankrabbit.ai/

About Coozmoo Digital Solutions

Coozmoo Digital Solutions is a Houston, Texas based digital marketing and technology company helping businesses grow through web development, AEO, GEO, SEO, paid media, social media, reputation management, and data-driven analytics — backed by RankRabbit.AI, its proprietary platform for tracking visibility across search, AI platforms, local listings, and social media. The agency has driven more than $280M in client revenue, designed and optimized 1,100+ websites built to convert, and completed 15,000+ projects across its service lines.

For more information, visit www.coozmoo.com