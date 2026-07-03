Golf Pong Games Adds Chip Tac Toe to Its Lineup of Viral Summer Golf Games

Golf Pong Games , the brand behind the number one golf party game, is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest summer golf game, Chip Tac Toe. The new floating pool and backyard game combines chipping with tic-tac-toe style strategy, offering players double the difficulty but also double the fun.

Chip Tac Toe features a 4FT inflatable game board that floats in the pool or sits on any flat surface, 10 soft foam chipping balls (5 red, 5 blue), and claim square floats. Players take turns chipping the soft foam balls towards the floating board, which is divided into a tic-tac-toe grid, aiming to land one inside a square. The first player or team to claim three squares in a row wins.

The game comes in two sets: Game Only and Game + Club. The Game Only package includes the game board, the foam balls, claim-square floats, and a grass chipping mat for $59.99. The Game + Club package, priced at $69.99, adds an adjustable club designed for right- or left-handed players. Both versions of Chip Tac Toe are now available at golfpong.com with 2-5 days shipping within the US.

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Golf Pong has built its name and stellar reputation on creating golf-inspired outdoor party games that elevate summer pool days, family parties, and provide trendy game content for social media. The brand’s flagship game, Golf Pong, is a widely reviewed, 4.92-star rated indoor and outdoor target game that turns any space into a golf arena. Within the past year, Golf Pong has racked up over 120 million impressions on TikTok, becoming one of the most viral golf games on the platform. Golf Pong was also recently featured on Good Morning America as a spotlight summer game. This introduced the game to a new audience of families, gift shoppers, and young people looking for something fresh and fun to do outside.

Chip Tac Toe is the newest addition to Golf Pong Games’ lineup. According to Brian Sheahan, a representative of Golf Pong, the new game represents Golf Pong Games’ latest addition to its golf-inspired family fun games. It is also designed to be an easy-to-learn tic-tac-toe golf game for all ages. “We are very excited about this launch,” he said. “For this release, we stayed true to the original golf party game inspiration that made our flagship game, Golf Pong, one of the most viral golf games on TikTok. We believe Chip Tac Toe will become another viral TikTok golf game and a summer favorite for the whole family.”

Beyond the games, Golf Pong stands out as the brand that is turning ordinary backyard hangouts into viral content that gets shared. The brand seamlessly fits into how people spend their summer by providing products that are built for pools, patios, tailgates, and backyards, and providing the competitive edge to keep everyone playing for hours. Each game is engineered to be easy enough for kids to pick up and entertaining enough for adults to keep playing. The brand also encourages players to make their own rules and find the most creative ways to enjoy the games.

“Seeing people have fun, create their own rules, and share their experiences for all to see has been an unforgettable highlight for us as a brand,” added Sheahan. “We look forward to seeing all the fun Chip Tac Toe moments.”

With the launch of Chip Tac Toe, Golf Pong Games is expanding what golf games can look like when paired with other games. As more people and families look for fun, screen-free ways to spend time together, and more golf fans find new ways to bring the sport into everyday life, Golf Pong Games is standing as the go-to brand for both.

Chip Tac Toe is now available on the brand’s website, alongside the original Golf Pong game. For more information on the brand and its golf-inspired products, visit https://www.golfpong.com/ .

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