One Payment Plan Unveils Consumer Guide on Evaluating Debt Relief Providers Amid Rising Industry Scrutiny

One Payment Plan , a consumer debt relief matching platform, today announced the release of a new consumer education guide designed to help individuals evaluate debt relief providers and avoid potentially deceptive practices as scrutiny of the industry continues to intensify.

The guide, titled “The Debt Relief Industry Is Broken — Here’s How to Navigate It Without Getting Burned,” was developed to address persistent consumer confusion surrounding debt relief services and to provide a practical framework for evaluating available debt relief options for Americans .

The announcement comes as federal and state regulators continue to pursue enforcement actions involving deceptive debt relief practices. In recent years, the Federal Trade Commission has taken action against multiple debt relief operations accused of charging illegal upfront fees, making misleading claims or misrepresenting affiliations with government agencies and financial institutions. Consumer advocates have long warned that financially distressed individuals are particularly vulnerable to high-pressure sales tactics and unrealistic promises.

As part of the initiative, One Payment Plan commissioned a nationwide survey of 1,000 U.S. adults who had considered debt relief services within the past two years. The survey found that 68% of respondents said they found it difficult to distinguish legitimate providers from misleading offers, while 61% reported that online advertisements for debt relief services appeared largely indistinguishable from one another. Nearly three-quarters of respondents said they delayed seeking assistance because they were uncertain whom to trust.

“Many consumers begin searching for debt relief already feeling overwhelmed, embarrassed and unsure of where to turn,” said a spokesperson for One Payment Plan. “The goal of this guide is to provide clear information so consumers can recognize warning signs, understand their options and make decisions based on facts rather than pressure.”

The educational resource explains the primary forms of debt assistance available to consumers, including debt settlement, debt consolidation, nonprofit credit counseling and bankruptcy. Rather than recommending a single solution, the guide outlines the characteristics, potential benefits and limitations associated with each option.

The publication also details common warning signs consumers should watch for when evaluating providers. According to the guide, red flags may include guarantees that debts can be settled for a specific percentage, promises of immediate results, requests for substantial upfront payments, or reluctance to provide written disclosures regarding fees and program terms.

The resource further explains protections available under the FTC’s Telemarketing Sales Rule, which generally prohibits debt settlement companies that market services through telemarketing from collecting fees before they successfully settle or reduce a consumer’s debt and secure at least one payment under that agreement. The guide also directs consumers who believe they have been harmed to file complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, their state attorney general or other appropriate regulators.

Among the evaluation criteria outlined in the guide are verifying whether a provider is properly licensed where required, reviewing written disclosures, confirming accreditation or professional affiliations, understanding all fees before enrollment, and ensuring the provider openly discusses potential drawbacks, including credit score impacts and possible tax consequences associated with forgiven debt.

The publication also examines the growing use of matching-service models within consumer finance. According to One Payment Plan, consumers who contact individual providers directly often enter a sales process immediately, while comparison and matching platforms can provide an opportunity to review multiple options before making a decision.

“No service can eliminate the need for consumers to ask questions and carefully review program terms,” the spokesperson said. “However, consumers deserve access to transparent information and a process that allows them to compare options before committing to any particular provider.”

The guide concludes with a practical decision framework intended to help consumers determine whether they may benefit from exploring one payment plan debt relief options. Questions include whether an individual has accumulated significant unsecured debt, is struggling to make minimum monthly payments or has limited access to traditional lending products.

One Payment Plan said the consumer guide will be made available at no cost as part of the company’s broader financial literacy and consumer education efforts.

About One Payment Plan

One Payment Plan is a consumer debt relief matching platform that connects individuals with pre-screened debt relief providers based on their financial circumstances. The company focuses on helping consumers better understand available debt resolution options through educational resources and comparison tools.

In addition to its matching platform, One Payment Plan publishes consumer-focused financial literacy content covering debt management, credit, personal finance and consumer protection topics.