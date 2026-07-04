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Jersey Mike’s Cites AI Risks 22 Times in IPO Filing

ByJolyen

Jul 4, 2026

Jersey Mike’s Cites AI Risks 22 Times in IPO Filing

Jersey Mike’s referred to artificial intelligence 22 times in its initial public offering filing, despite operating a franchise business focused on submarine sandwiches. Most references appear in risk disclosures covering the company’s early use of AI and the possible effects of the technology on its operations.

The Blackstone-backed chain publicly filed its registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 2. Jersey Mike’s plans to list its Class A shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “JMKE,” although the number of shares and expected price range have not been disclosed.

The company had previously confirmed its IPO plans through an official announcement in April. The offering remains subject to market conditions and the completion of the SEC’s review process.

AI Appears Mainly in Risk Disclosures

Jersey Mike’s states in its S-1 filing that it is beginning to use AI technologies within its business. However, the document does not provide extensive information about the systems being used or the specific functions they perform.

The filing warns that AI could produce inaccurate, biased or misleading results. It also identifies possible risks involving data privacy, intellectual property, cybersecurity, regulatory compliance and damage to the company’s reputation.

Jersey Mike’s notes that its employees, franchisees or business partners could use third-party AI tools in ways that expose confidential information. The company may also face additional expenses as it develops policies and controls for the technology.

The 22 AI references attracted attention because the filing mentions software 52 times and data 112 times, according to TechCrunch. Weather appears five times, while lightning is not mentioned.

IPO Filing Shows Higher Profit

Jersey Mike’s operates more than 3,300 locations across the United States and Canada, with most run by franchisees. Royalties and other revenue increased 11% to $483 million in 2025, while net income rose from $5 million in 2024 to $55 million.

Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the company in 2024 in a transaction that valued Jersey Mike’s at about $8 billion. Reports indicate that the chain could seek to raise more than $1 billion through the IPO at a valuation of at least $12 billion, though those figures have not been confirmed in the filing.

The company plans to use proceeds from the offering to repay part of its outstanding debt and for general corporate purposes.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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