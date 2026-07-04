Calm Curve Announces Australian Launch Of Period Shapewear Designed For Perimenopause, Not Just Periods

Calm Curve, an Australian period care and shapewear brand founded by Angela Henningsen, today announced the launch of its Goddess Range, introducing Freya, Aphrodite and Oshun as flagship products designed to combine period protection, shaping support, and front zipper wearability in one garment.

The launch marks a timely step in the period care category as more women look for products that address both protection and confidence in daily dressing. Calm Curve was developed from Henningsen’s personal experience with perimenopause and menopause, including heavy period bleeding, bloating, body changes, and moments of light bladder leakage that can occur during everyday movement, sneezing, or laughter.

A Product Range Shaped By Lived Experience

Henningsen began developing Calm Curve after finding that existing anti-leak underwear and shapewear did not fully address the concerns she experienced during perimenopause and menopause. In professional and social settings, symptoms such as heavy bleeding, bloating, weight changes, and light incontinence created discomfort that could affect her confidence and willingness to leave the house.

Her search for a more complete garment led to conversations with other women who shared similar experiences. Those discussions helped shape Calm Curve’s approach to period protection and body support, resulting in a product line intended for women who want functional protection without layering several garments under clothing.

“I did not think anyone should have to choose between protection and feeling good in their clothes,” said Angela Henningsen, Founder of Calm Curve. “Every other brand solved half the problem. We built the other half in, and the front zippers are a game changer. No wrangling shapewear. Easy on and off.”

Combining Period Protection With Shaping Support

The Goddess Range introduces Calm Curve’s period shapewear concept through three initial products, Freya, Aphrodite and Oshun. The garments are designed to offer leak protection while also providing shaping and smoothing support. The brand describes the collection as period shapewear that supports the body under clothing while reducing the need to wear separate period underwear and shapewear at the same time.

The range has also been developed with fabric choices intended to support comfort. According to Calm Curve, the garments use targeted compression and materials selected to help reduce overheating concerns, an important consideration for women experiencing perimenopause or menopause.

The front zipper design is another key feature of the range. Traditional shapewear can be difficult to pull on and remove, especially when worn for extended periods or during body changes. Calm Curve’s zipper detail is intended to simplify wear while maintaining the structure expected from shapewear.

Thoughtful Material Choices In A Safety-Focused Category

Calm Curve’s fabrics are OEKO-TEX Standard 100 certified, an independent, third-party certification that tests textiles for substances of concern before a product can carry the label – giving customers a verified safety reference point rather than a self-declared marketing claim, at a time when shoppers are asking more detailed questions about what their intimate apparel is made from.

That same thoughtfulness extends to packaging. Rather than the lingerie pieces packed into plastic, Calm Curve packs each piece in a signature waterproof pouch and includes a signature lingerie care wash bag, giving customers a reusable alternative that reduces single-use plastic while keeping garments protected and easy to care for.

The Goddess Range And A Confidence Led Design Approach

The Goddess Range takes its name from figures like Freya, Oshun, and Aphrodite – a nod to strength, femininity, and the kind of confidence Calm Curve wants every woman to feel while getting dressed. The collection is built to move through daily life: work, social events, and the ordinary moments when a changing body can make even simple routines feel complicated.

Rather than building one generic garment and asking it to do everything, Calm Curve designed each piece in the Goddess Range around a specific level of need. Freya (Dew) is built for lighter days, with light absorbency and design details to match. Oshun (Breeze) is designed for medium protection, and Aphrodite (Wave) is built for the heaviest days, with absorbency, shaping, and support all tuned to what that level of protection actually requires. That targeted approach reflects Calm Curve’s broader belief: garments built for real bodies should feel as considered as they are functional, not purely clinical or utilitarian.

That philosophy is especially relevant for women navigating perimenopause and menopause, life stages that bring real physical change but are rarely reflected in how apparel is designed. By building around those experiences – heavy periods, bloating, body confidence, and light bladder leakage – Calm Curve is shaping a category around conversations that, for many women, have stayed private for too long.

A Category Approach Built Around Education

Calm Curve’s launch also places education at the center of its brand direction. Henningsen’s experience showed that many women were managing similar concerns but did not always see those concerns addressed directly in period care or shapewear marketing. The brand’s website, product information, and customer feedback channels are intended to help shoppers understand the garment features and select options that match their needs.

The company’s product reviews are available through its website, giving customers a way to share experiences and provide feedback. Calm Curve also maintains a presence on Instagram and YouTube, where the brand can support product education, styling context, and practical conversations about period shapewear.

With the launch of Freya, Aphrodite and Oshun, Calm Curve is announcing a product direction that connects intimate apparel, period protection, and midlife body support. The company plans to continue building around comfort, fit, ease of use, and education as it introduces its products to Australian customers and broader online audiences.

About Calm Curve

Calm Curve invites women to rethink what period protection can feel like when comfort, shaping, safety, and confidence are designed together – not compromised for one another. To explore the Goddess Range, or to learn more about sizing and availability, visit calmcurve.com.au . Readers can also follow along on Instagram and YouTube , or reach the team directly at info@calmcurve.com.au .