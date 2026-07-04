Collin Hogue-Spears Announces Release of From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China

Collin Hogue-Spears, author and independent researcher, today announced the upcoming release of From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China, scheduled for publication on August 4, 2026, through Gatekeeper Press.

The book examines how artificial intelligence moves from model development to real-world deployment within China’s regulatory and commercial environment. Rather than focusing on geopolitical competition or benchmark comparisons, the work analyzes the institutional mechanisms that determine which AI products reach the market, which firms gain distribution, and how governance structures shape commercial outcomes.

Drawing on Chinese language regulatory texts, corporate filings, peer-reviewed technical papers, official statistics, and research from institutions on both sides of the Pacific, the book presents a framework for understanding how China’s AI ecosystem operates in practice. The analysis traces the evolution of the sector from Baidu’s early machine learning systems to Ernie Bot, DeepSeek, open-weight models, and infrastructure bundles that are increasingly expanding into international markets.

Examining the Layer Beneath the Headlines

Public discussion of Chinese artificial intelligence often focuses on model performance, hardware competition, or geopolitical rivalry. From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China approaches the subject from a different perspective by examining the governance systems that shape product approval, deployment, and distribution.

The book argues that capability alone does not determine commercial success. Instead, governance, compliance, and distribution operate together as interconnected components of a broader operating system.

According to Hogue-Spears, “Western analysts count Chinese models and benchmarks. The system runs on filings, approvals, and procurement.”

The research examines the structures that decide which technologies reach users and which companies gain access to distribution channels. Through this lens, the book seeks to provide policymakers, governance professionals, business leaders, and technology analysts with a deeper understanding of how China’s AI market functions.

Professional Experience Informing the Analysis

The publication draws on Hogue-Spears’ experience working across Chinese and Western technology environments.

After studying Mandarin at Shanghai International Studies University, he worked in Shanghai as a Senior Business Analyst at Merkle. He later served as a Senior Manager at Amazon Web Services, where he coordinated with Chinese government auditors on Multi-Level Protection Scheme cloud compliance, China’s mandatory cybersecurity classification framework.

That work provided firsthand exposure to the regulatory processes technology firms navigate before products can enter the market.

“I coordinated with Chinese government auditors on cloud compliance. The book applies what that work taught me to AI,” said Hogue-Spears.

Today, he leads federal compliance and product strategy for an enterprise application security company. His responsibilities span U.S. federal authorization programs and European regulatory frameworks, including the Digital Operational Resilience Act and the European Union AI Act.

This experience across multiple compliance environments informs the book’s examination of how governance structures influence technology development and market access.

Understanding Regulation as Market Infrastructure

A central theme of the book is the relationship between governance and innovation.

Rather than treating regulation as an external force applied after technology is developed, the analysis explores how governance functions as part of the market infrastructure itself.

“Capability without compliance cannot ship. Compliance without capability cannot compete,” said Hogue-Spears.

The book examines how approval systems, compliance requirements, procurement mechanisms, and regulatory obligations shape commercial outcomes. It argues that China’s AI sector developed within its governance framework rather than independently of it.

“China did not bolt governance onto its AI sector. It built the sector inside the governance.”

Through case studies and primary source research, the publication details how capability, compliance, and distribution interact to determine which products reach market and which organizations achieve scale.

Exploring the International Expansion of Chinese AI

Beyond China’s domestic market, the book explores the international growth of Chinese AI technologies and supporting infrastructure.

The research examines how far standards, regulatory frameworks, and governance models travel as AI expands across international markets. Particular attention is given to Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, where Chinese firms increasingly participate in cloud services, digital infrastructure, and artificial intelligence deployments.

The analysis considers whether governance systems can travel as effectively as technology products and infrastructure investments.

“Infrastructure bundles and price advantages export readily. The governance that makes them work at home does not cross the border with them,” Hogue-Spears noted.

The book also explores the role of standards bodies, international partnerships, and multilateral institutions in shaping future technology governance.

“The export that matters most will not be models or hardware. It will be rules.”

Research Designed for Decision Makers

While grounded in technical and historical research, the book is intended for readers responsible for evaluating technology markets, governance developments, and strategic risk.

Each chapter concludes with a Strategic Lens section designed to convert research findings into practical analytical frameworks. These tools are intended for policymakers, governance professionals, executives, investors, and researchers seeking to better understand the long-term implications of China’s AI development model.

By focusing on systems, incentives, approvals, and distribution mechanisms, From Lab to Life: How AI Works in China seeks to provide readers with a practical understanding of one of the world’s most influential AI ecosystems.

The book will be available beginning August 4, 2026, through Gatekeeper Press and major online booksellers.

About Collin Hogue-Spears

Collin Hogue-Spears is an author, independent researcher, and technology professional with more than 20 years of experience in technology, compliance, cybersecurity, and product strategy. His work focuses on artificial intelligence governance, regulatory frameworks, cybersecurity compliance, and global technology ecosystems. Since 2025, his analysis has appeared in more than 50 articles across 27 publications, including Compliance Week and InformationWeek. His work has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, Politico Pro, The Observer, and Dark Reading. Hogue-Spears previously contributed China and Southeast Asia political economy analysis to the Foreign Policy Association blog network.

Additional information is available at Collin Hogue-Spears and through email at admin@collinhoguespears.ai .

Format: Hardcover, paperback, and ebook ISBNs: 9781662976049 (hardcover); 9781662969553 (paperback); 9781662969560 (ebook)

Availability: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, major ebook retailers, and library platforms. Full distribution list at collinhoguespears.ai/press