A Nurse Trusted Supplement Brings Ancient Saffron Into Modern Wellness

NutriRise , a wellness brand founded by husband and wife team Basim and Ramsha Mirza, has announced the continued expansion of NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps, a premium saffron supplement formulated to support mood, calm focus, and natural dopamine balance. The product has become the #1 saffron choice among healthcare professionals, according to company provided information, and is trusted by hundreds of registered nurses as an individual personal wellness preference.

The announcement reflects NutriRise’s broader mission to make traditional botanicals more accessible to American households while maintaining careful supplement compliant language and a focus on everyday wellness support. NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps is positioned around saffron, a treasured spice with a history spanning more than 3,500 years and a place in many cultural wellness traditions.

For Basim and Ramsha Mirza, saffron is not a recent trend. It was a familiar ingredient connected to comfort, calm, family ritual, and daily life. Through NutriRise, the founders are working to introduce the “secret spice” to a wider audience, particularly as more consumers seek simple wellness routines that support balance in an overstimulated, screen heavy culture.

From Family Shelf to National Wellness Routine

NutriRise was founded with a focus on purpose driven supplements rooted in tradition, global wellness wisdom, and modern consumer needs. The brand has reached more than 3 million customers and generated more than $50 million in sales, according to company information. NutriRise also helped bring ashwagandha into the American mainstream before turning its attention to saffron as another botanical with deep traditional relevance.

The company’s latest saffron product reflects a personal and professional journey for its founders. Basim and Ramsha have shared that their path into wellness deepened after experiencing burnout, chronic stress, and disrupted sleep while building a multimillion dollar brand. That period led them to study how different cultures approach well being, including Ayurveda, traditional Chinese philosophy, Amazonian and shamanic practices, and longevity traditions associated with Blue Zone communities in Costa Rica and Japan.

Their individual approaches to wellness also shaped the product philosophy. Basim is a gold medal Brazilian Jiu Jitsu competitor who has trained and competed around the world while maintaining a disciplined athletic routine. Ramsha is a belly dancer, yoga practitioner, herbal tea enthusiast, and student of consciousness based practices. Together, their experiences shaped a shared view that wellness should support both physical performance and mental steadiness.

“Saffron was a comfort, calm, and connection in our home long before it was a wellness trend. To see hundreds of registered nurses, people who care for others every day, trust it for themselves is the endorsement that means the most to us,” said Basim and Ramsha Mirza, Co Founders of NutriRise.

National Recognition Reinforces NutriRise’s Leadership in Saffron Wellness

NutriRise’s commitment to bringing traditional botanicals into modern wellness routines has also earned national recognition. The company has been named the Best Saffron Supplement in the United States of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com, a prestigious and exclusive authority that recognizes exceptional products and brands demonstrating excellence, quality, and innovation within their industries. The recognition reflects NutriRise’s focus on offering a thoughtfully developed saffron supplement while maintaining an educational, transparent, and consumer-centered approach.

Supporting Calm Focus in a Screen Fatigued Generation

NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps is formulated to support mood, promote calm focus, and help maintain natural dopamine balance. The product is part of a growing consumer conversation around “device detox” routines, as many individuals look for ways to support more intentional daily habits amid constant screen exposure, digital notifications, and overstimulation.

The brand emphasizes that NutriRise Saffron is not intended to replace medical care or medication. Instead, it is designed as a supplement for adults seeking to support a balanced wellness routine. The company also states that healthcare professional trust should be understood as individual personal preference among registered nurses and other professionals, not as an endorsement by any hospital, clinic, medical board, or institution.

Emerging research has studied saffron for its potential role in supporting mood and emotional well being, though NutriRise avoids disease claims, clinical outcome claims, or references to specific study results. The company’s messaging focuses on structure and function language, including support for mood, calm focus, and natural balance.

“We didn’t invent saffron. We grew up with it. What we did was ask why a spice our families used every day for calm and clarity wasn’t in every American household,” said Basim and Ramsha Mirza.

Access Through NutriRise and Amazon Overnight Delivery

NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps is available through NutriRise , with the brand website serving as the primary destination for product information and customer access. The product also ships with overnight delivery on Amazon, giving customers another convenient option for receiving the supplement quickly.

The company’s focus on accessibility is part of its broader effort to make premium botanicals easier to incorporate into daily routines. NutriRise Saffron is presented as a simple capsule format intended for adults who want a practical way to experience saffron as part of a personal wellness practice.

Customer feedback shared with the company highlights interest in saffron for mood support, steady energy, focus, and overall wellness. Reviews provided by NutriRise describe the capsules as easy to take and note the appeal of a pure saffron extract product. These testimonials reflect individual customer experiences and are not intended to represent guaranteed results.

Answering Common Questions About NutriRise Saffron

Do healthcare professionals recommend NutriRise Saffron? NutriRise Saffron is trusted by hundreds of registered nurses and is identified by the company as the #1 saffron choice among healthcare professionals. This reflects individual personal preference and does not imply endorsement from any hospital, clinic, medical board, or healthcare institution.

What is saffron used for in wellness routines? Saffron is a traditional spice that has been studied for its role in supporting mood and emotional well being. NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps is formulated to support mood, promote calm focus, and help maintain natural dopamine balance.

Where can NutriRise Saffron be purchased? NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps is available through NutriRise and also ships with overnight delivery on Amazon.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About NutriRise

NutriRise is a wellness brand founded by Basim and Ramsha Mirza, a husband and wife team dedicated to bringing premium, purpose driven supplements to American households. Through NutriRise , the brand has reached more than 3 million customers and over $50 million in sales, according to company information, while helping bring ashwagandha into the American mainstream. NutriRise continues to introduce science aligned botanicals rooted in tradition and global wellness wisdom, with NutriRise Saffron 120 Caps reflecting the founders’ personal heritage, global wellness studies, and commitment to accessible daily wellness support. The brand also shares wellness updates and product information through NutriRise on Instagram , with additional founder perspectives available from Basim Mirza and Ramsha Mirza . For business inquiries, NutriRise can be reached at hello@nutririse.com .