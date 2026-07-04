Sorriso Boat Tours Reveals Why September Is the Amalfi Coast’s Best-Kept Secret, According to Local Skippers

As millions of travellers visit the Amalfi Coast each summer, local experts at Sorriso Boat Tours say September is one of the best times to experience a private boat tour from Sorrento to Capri, Positano and Amalfi. With warm Mediterranean waters, calmer seas, fewer crowds and greater flexibility, the month offers many of the benefits of peak season while delivering a more relaxed and authentic experience.

Drawing on years of navigating the coastline across the Sorrento Peninsula and the Amalfi Coast, Sorriso Boat Tours Captain says September consistently provides some of the year’s best conditions for exploring the region by private boat.

“Many visitors assume the season ends in August, but September is when the Amalfi Coast is arguably at its best,” said Captain Giuseppe of Sorriso Boat Tours. “The sea has reached its warmest temperatures, the atmosphere is more relaxed, and being on a private boat allows guests to discover hidden coves, quiet swimming spots and waterfront restaurants without the intensity of the peak summer crowds.”

According to the team at Sorriso Boat Tours, September offers several advantages for visitors choosing a private boat experience:

Calmer seas create smoother cruising conditions and more enjoyable swimming stops.

create smoother cruising conditions and more enjoyable swimming stops. Warmer Mediterranean waters remain ideal for swimming and snorkelling after months of summer sunshine.

remain ideal for swimming and snorkelling after months of summer sunshine. Fewer crowds make destinations such as Capri, Positano and Amalfi more enjoyable to explore.

make destinations such as Capri, Positano and Amalfi more enjoyable to explore. Softer natural light provides ideal conditions for photography throughout the day.

provides ideal conditions for photography throughout the day. Better restaurant availability makes it easier to secure reservations at sought-after waterfront restaurants accessible by boat.

September also gives private boat tours greater itinerary flexibility, allowing skippers to spend more time swimming, snorkelling, exploring sea caves and visiting secluded bays without the congestion that often limits access during July and August. With many beaches, anchorages and coastal villages becoming less crowded after the August holiday period, visitors can enjoy a more personalised experience on the water.

“As locals, September is one of our favourite months to be at sea,” Captain Giuseppe added. “Guests often tell us it feels like they’ve discovered a completely different side of the Amalfi Coast—one that’s quieter, more authentic and every bit as spectacular.”

As travellers increasingly seek personalised, premium travel experiences over crowded group excursions, Sorriso Boat Tours expects September to remain one of the most sought-after times for private boat tours across the Amalfi Coast, Capri and the Sorrento Peninsula.

About Sorriso Boat Tours

Sorriso Boat Tours is a private boat tour operator offering bespoke experiences across the Amalfi Coast, Capri and the Sorrento Peninsula. From full-day Capri, Positano and Amalfi boat tours to sunset cruises and customised itineraries, the company specialises in personalised experiences led by experienced local skippers, helping visitors discover Italy’s most iconic coastline from the sea.