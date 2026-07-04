MoneySimpler Launches AI-Powered Quantitative Trading Platform to Simplify Automated Investing

Birmingham, UK, May 15, 2026 — MoneySimpler, a provider of AI-driven quantitative trading technology, today announced the launch of an intelligent quantitative trading platform designed to help investors streamline their investment processes through artificial intelligence and automated strategy execution.

“Investment markets operate around the clock, making it increasingly difficult for individual investors to analyze market conditions and execute trades efficiently,” said Intizar Hussain, CEO of MoneySimpler. “Our platform combines AI with quantitative trading models to automate market analysis, strategy execution, and risk management, allowing investors to focus on long-term portfolio growth without the need to constantly monitor the markets.”

The MoneySimpler platform integrates AI-driven market analysis with quantitative trading strategies to assess market conditions in real-time. By analyzing historical price data, market trends, trading volumes, and other indicators, the system automatically identifies potential opportunities and executes trades based on preset strategies. This automated approach helps reduce manual intervention while maintaining consistent investment discipline.

The platform also provides investors with a centralized dashboard displaying portfolio performance, strategy execution status, asset allocation, and market insights. AI continuously monitors market conditions and automatically adjusts trading activities in response to changing market dynamics. Built-in risk management tools help users monitor portfolio exposure and maintain a structured investment strategy without requiring constant manual oversight.

For instance, early users of the platform reported significant improvements in trading efficiency after shifting from manual monitoring to AI-driven automated trading. In a constantly changing market environment, investors can reduce the time spent analyzing market trends while benefiting from more consistent strategy execution.

“MoneySimpler has revolutionized the way we manage our investments,” said Maria Lopez, an early user of the platform. “We no longer need to spend hours every day tracking market movements; instead, we can rely on AI to continuously monitor the market and automatically execute strategies. The platform makes quantitative investing much more accessible and user-friendly.”

The launch of this platform comes at a time of growing global demand for AI-driven investment technology. As AI becomes increasingly prevalent in portfolio management and algorithmic trading, more investors are seeking intelligent automation tools to simplify complex investment decisions and enhance operational efficiency. MoneySimpler is committed to meeting this rising demand by making AI-powered quantitative trading services easily accessible to both novice and experienced investors. About MoneySimpler

Founded in 2019, MoneySimpler is an AI-driven quantitative trading technology company dedicated to simplifying investment. The company develops intelligent automation tools that integrate artificial intelligence, quantitative strategies, and risk management technologies, aiming to help investors manage their assets more efficiently through a systematic and data-driven investment approach.

MoneySimpler Website: https://moneysimpler.com/

Media Inquiries: info@moneysimpler.com