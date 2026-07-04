TIN Comply Launches AI Connections: AP, Tax, and Compliance Teams Can Now Run TIN Matching, Sanctions Screening, and EIN Lookups Through Claude, ChatGPT, and Other AI Assistants

TIN Comply, the premier IRS compliance platform for accounts payable, tax, and compliance teams, today announced the general availability of AI Connections, a new feature that lets customers run TIN Comply’s compliance tools through Claude, ChatGPT, and other AI assistants. The integration is available now to all TIN Comply customers at no additional cost.

With AI Connections, work that used to require five tabs and a spreadsheet — validate a TIN against IRS records, screen the vendor against OFAC, confirm their address is real, log the result for audit — happens in a single prompt. The AI assistant decides which tools to call, runs them against TIN Comply’s compliance backend, and returns a clear answer. Every call is logged in the customer’s TIN Comply account just like direct portal usage.

Compliance work, in the conversation teams are already having

Customers can ask their AI assistant to handle the kind of multi-step compliance work that used to require manual portal navigation. An accounts payable or compliance user might type prompts like:

“Here’s a new vendor W-9 — run TIN matching, screen them against sanctions, validate the address, and tell me if this looks good to onboard.”

“Take this vendor list and flag any rows where the TIN doesn’t match IRS records or the name hits on sanctions.”

“We just got a CP2100 notice. Re-run TIN matching on the affected payees and draft B-Notice outreach for the mismatches.”

The connector exposes ten distinct TIN Comply tools — including real-time IRS TIN matching, EIN lookup by company name, sanctions and OFAC screening, address validation, FATCA GIIN verification, and Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) lookups. The AI assistant chooses which tools to call based on the prompt, chains them together, and interprets the results.

“Our customers told us their AP and compliance teams were already using AI assistants for everything else — drafting vendor emails, summarizing meetings, triaging inboxes — but compliance work was the one thing they had to switch tabs for,” said a TIN Comply spokesperson. “AI Connections closes that gap. The work they used to do across the portal, a spreadsheet, and the IRS website now happens in the same conversation where they’re already getting other work done.”

Built for the way modern teams actually work

The launch targets both compliance professionals and engineering teams. For AP, tax, and compliance staff, AI Connections turns AI assistants into capable compliance helpers — able to validate vendor W-9s, screen names against sanctions lists, triage CP2100 B-Notice files, and prepare 1099 filings through plain-English prompts. For engineering teams building internal automations, the connector provides a typed, documented tool surface that can be invoked from any AI agent the team chooses to build.

Compatible AI assistants at launch include Claude.ai, Claude Desktop, Claude Code, Cursor, Visual Studio Code, ChatGPT, and any custom agent built on a Model Context Protocol (MCP) compatible framework. Customers connect by adding https://www.tincomply.com/mcp as a custom connector in their AI assistant’s settings.

Built with customer security in mind

Every connection a customer makes is authorized through the customer’s TIN Comply account, scoped to that customer’s data only, and visible in a new AI Connections dashboard inside the TIN Comply admin portal. Customers can revoke any active connection with one click. The integration uses OAuth 2.1, the modern security standard adopted across the SaaS industry, so customers’ credentials and API keys are never copied into AI assistants or local configuration files.

Availability and pricing

AI Connections is available now to all TIN Comply customers at no additional subscription cost. Calls made through the integration consume credits from the customer’s existing plan, with the same overage rates as direct API or portal usage. The TIN format pre-validation and audit-replay tools are free in all plans.

Documentation and configuration instructions are available at the TIN Comply Help Center.

About TIN Comply

TIN Comply, operated by Informed Identity LLC, is a B2B SaaS platform specializing in IRS TIN compliance for accounts payable, tax, and compliance teams. The platform offers real-time IRS TIN matching, automated W-9 outreach and management, bulk validation, sanctions and OFAC screening, address validation, FATCA and LEI verification, audit-ready logs, and API integrations with major ERP and finance systems including SAP, Oracle, Workday, and NetSuite. Managed services include CP2100 B-Notice handling, vendor master cleanup, and 972CG penalty support. TIN Comply is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.tincomply.com .