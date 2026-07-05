Major Strategic Partnership: SENO Inks Multi-Year Exclusive U.S. Agency Deal with Protecti Global Holdings, Securing Nearly $10 Million Framework Order

As part of the agreement, Protecti Global Holdings will oversee local brand promotion, marketing initiatives, channel development, business expansion, and sales operations across the U.S. market. The collaboration represents an important milestone in SENO’s international growth strategy and reinforces the company’s commitment to expanding its presence in key global markets through experienced regional partners.

Strengthening International Market Presence

The exclusive partnership reflects SENO’s long-term vision of building a stronger international business network through strategic collaborations that support sustainable growth. By partnering with organizations that possess deep regional expertise and established commercial infrastructure, the company aims to accelerate market development while strengthening its global brand presence.

The United States represents one of the world’s largest and most competitive consumer markets, making it a key priority within SENO’s broader international expansion strategy. Through this agreement, the company intends to build a stronger operational foundation while expanding its commercial reach across North America.

Leveraging Protecti Global Holdings’ International Expertise

Protecti Global Holdings brings extensive experience in international business development, brand expansion, and cross-border commercial operations. The company has established broad business networks throughout Europe and North America and has developed localized operational capabilities that enable international brands to enter new markets efficiently.

Its familiarity with U.S. regulatory environments, distribution strategies, market entry planning, and localized business execution makes Protecti Global Holdings a valuable strategic partner for companies pursuing long-term expansion within the North American market.

By combining SENO’s international growth objectives with Protecti Global Holdings’ operational expertise, both organizations aim to create a scalable framework that supports sustainable business development while strengthening long-term commercial opportunities.

Accelerating Growth Across North America

The partnership establishes a structured approach for expanding SENO’s market presence throughout the United States by leveraging Protecti Global Holdings’ established resources and professional market development capabilities.

Working closely together, the two organizations plan to strengthen brand visibility, broaden distribution opportunities, enhance market awareness, and develop new commercial relationships throughout North America.

The collaboration is also expected to improve operational efficiency by utilizing localized business development teams and market expertise to support regional growth initiatives. This coordinated approach is designed to help accelerate expansion while establishing a stronger long-term position within one of the company’s most important international markets.

Building a Foundation for Long-Term International Development

Beyond the immediate commercial opportunities created through the agreement, the partnership reflects both companies’ shared commitment to sustainable international growth and long-term strategic collaboration.

SENO will continue investing in localized market development, strengthening international partnerships, and refining its global business strategy to support future expansion. The company views strategic alliances with experienced regional organizations as an important component of building a resilient international business capable of adapting to changing market conditions and emerging opportunities.

As global markets continue to evolve, SENO intends to expand its international footprint through responsible business development initiatives that emphasize long-term value creation, operational excellence, and collaborative growth.

Looking Ahead

The signing of the framework agreement marks the beginning of a new phase in SENO’s international development strategy. By combining global business ambitions with localized market expertise, the partnership with Protecti Global Holdings establishes a strong platform for continued expansion across North America.

Moving forward, both organizations will work closely to execute strategic initiatives that strengthen market presence, expand commercial opportunities, and support sustainable long-term growth. The collaboration reflects a shared commitment to building lasting business relationships while creating new opportunities for continued international development.

About SENO

SENO is an international company focused on global business development, strategic partnerships, and international market expansion. Through collaboration with experienced regional partners, the company continues to strengthen its worldwide presence while advancing long-term commercial initiatives across key international markets.

For inquiries, please visit www.linkedin.com/company/seno-usa/ or contact them via seno.serve@outlook.com .