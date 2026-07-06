Molly Tea Ordered to Pay Louis Vuitton $1.5 Million Over Logo Dispute

Chinese tea chain Molly Tea has been ordered to pay Louis Vuitton 10.3 million yuan, or about $1.5 million, after a court found that its logo infringed the luxury brand’s registered trademarks. The ruling has triggered wide debate in China over intellectual property protection, brand identity and the use of traditional design elements.

The Suzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Jiangsu province ruled that Shenzhen-based Molly Tea and a franchise store in Suzhou had infringed seven registered four-petal flower graphic trademarks owned by Louis Vuitton. The court ordered the company to stop using the disputed logo, issue a public apology and compensate the French fashion house.

According to China Daily, the compensation includes 10 million yuan in economic damages and 300,000 yuan for Louis Vuitton’s legal expenses. Molly Tea has reportedly said it will appeal the decision.

Trademark Applications Were Previously Rejected

Molly Tea and affiliated companies had applied for several trademarks, but most were rejected by the China National Intellectual Property Administration. Chinese state media reported that only the trademark containing the Chinese characters for “Molly Tea” was successfully registered.

The court found that the tea chain’s flower-shaped logo was similar to the four-petal monogram design used by Louis Vuitton. The luxury brand argued that the use of the design could confuse consumers and weaken the distinctiveness of its trademarks.

The case has drawn major attention on Chinese social media. A hashtag linked to the ruling received more than 400 million views, with users divided over whether Molly Tea’s design copied a protected mark or reflected a basic geometric shape used across different cultures.

Some users defended Molly Tea, arguing that Western luxury brands have long drawn inspiration from Asian and Chinese visual traditions. Others supported the ruling, saying registered trademarks remain protected regardless of whether the businesses operate in different industries.

Case Adds to China’s IP Enforcement Debate

The ruling comes as China continues to face international pressure over intellectual property enforcement. Recent cases involving fashion, food and consumer brands have increased public attention on how courts handle logo similarities and trademark protections.

For businesses in China’s crowded beverage market, brand visuals can be especially important. Molly Tea has expanded quickly in recent years, and its stores use a soft floral identity aimed mainly at younger consumers.

The ruling does not prevent Molly Tea from continuing to operate. However, the company will need to change the disputed branding if the judgment remains in force after appeal.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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