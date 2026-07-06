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Uber Pauses Most Planned European Food Delivery Launches

ByJolyen

Jul 6, 2026

Uber Pauses Most Planned European Food Delivery Launches

Uber has paused most of its planned European food delivery expansion as it continues to pursue a takeover of German rival Delivery Hero. The company had announced plans in February to launch Uber Eats in seven new European markets in 2026, but five of those launches are now on hold.

The paused markets include Austria, Norway and Greece, according to the Financial Times. Uber had originally targeted Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway, the Czech Republic, Greece and Romania as part of a plan to add $1 billion in gross bookings over three years.

Uber told the Financial Times that its recent launches in Finland and Denmark had been a “huge success.” The company said it now wants to focus on maintaining momentum in markets where it has already launched.

Delivery Hero Deal Remains a Factor

The pause comes as Uber continues to pursue Delivery Hero. In May, Delivery Hero confirmed that Uber had made an indicative proposal worth €33 per share, valuing the company at about €10 billion.

Delivery Hero rejected the offer, but Uber has continued building its position in the company. Reuters reported that Uber increased its stake from 25% to nearly 37% after buying shares from Aspex Management.

A takeover would face regulatory scrutiny because both companies operate in food delivery across several European markets. Pausing new launches could help Uber reduce antitrust concerns in countries where Delivery Hero already has a significant presence.

Food Delivery Sector Keeps Consolidating

Uber’s original expansion plan was intended to strengthen its European food delivery business after years of competition with local and regional rivals. The pause suggests the company may now prioritise acquisition-led growth instead of entering several new countries at once.

The food delivery sector has already seen major consolidation. DoorDash has expanded through acquisitions, while Prosus has moved to acquire Just Eat Takeaway and was required by EU regulators to reduce its Delivery Hero stake as part of that deal.

Delivery Hero has also been under pressure from shareholders to review its structure and improve performance. Its co-founder and chief executive Niklas Östberg is expected to step down by March 2027.

Uber has not announced whether it will restart the paused country launches later. For now, the company is focusing on Finland and Denmark while its interest in Delivery Hero remains unresolved.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons
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Jolyen

As a news editor, I bring stories to life through clear, impactful, and authentic writing. I believe every brand has something worth sharing. My job is to make sure it’s heard. With an eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, I shape messages that truly connect.

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