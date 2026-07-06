AGE VAULT Secures Growth Capital to Scale Mine-Direct Gold Entitlement Platform

SINGAPORE, July 6, 2026 — AGE VAULT, an institutional-grade platform for Allocated Gold Entitlements (AGE), today announced that it has completed a capital formation round with strategic partners to accelerate protocol infrastructure, compliance tooling, and global placement operations. The company is not disclosing round size or investor identities at this time, citing commercial confidentiality and ongoing program development.

AGE VAULT connects qualified participants to mine-direct, gold-backed placement in future production—structured as Allocated Gold Entitlements (AGE), not unsupported “paper gold.” Each AGE Unit represents a contractual claim, subject to platform rules, vesting, and KYC/AML requirements, toward one gram of physical gold (Au 99.99, LBMA-aligned) upon valid redemption.

The platform’s model is designed to:

– Source-side economics: Frame placement relative to global spot gold, reflecting financing cost and time value in future production—not static vaulted bullion alone.

– Dual path for holders: Redeem for physical gold through the authorized service provider network, or participate in on-chain liquidity subject to market conditions.

– Transparency stack: Independent verification, audit-disclosed materials, live mine feed, and JORC-aligned public reporting.

– Compliance-first access: KYC/AML gating, jurisdictional restrictions, and documented risk disclosures before placement or trading.

AGE VAULT operates globally through independent legal entities. The international platform is not regulated by the U.S. CFTC and does not offer bank deposits or guaranteed returns. Participation involves risks relating to production, refining, delivery, custody, and market volatility.

Management described the recently secured backing as “fuel for the refinery”—capital committed to deepen the rails between geological resource, allocated metal, and digital entitlement infrastructure—while keeping terms private during this phase of the placement program.

“We are building a source-gold protocol, not a headline,” said a company spokesperson. “Our partners have aligned with the long-cycle nature of allocated production gold. We will share sizing when it serves the program and our community—not before.”

The company indicated that proceeds are earmarked for vault and reporting tooling, authorized network expansion, and continued disclosure under its published terms, SAFT framework, and risk statements. Primary placement and client office access remain subject to platform rules published on https://agevault.io.

About AGE VAULT

AGE VAULT issues and facilitates Allocated Gold Entitlements (AGE)—gold-backed units tied to future production and refining, priced at mine-direct placement levels, with pathways to physical redemption or on-chain transfer for qualified participants under platform rules. The protocol emphasizes bullion-backed structure, audit-disclosed reporting, and global compliance workflows for qualified participants.