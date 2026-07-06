Safety Training Seminars Opens New Lifesaving CPR Training School Serving Yuba City and Sutter County

Safety Training Seminars, a leading CPR Training Center serving California since 1989, is proud to announce the opening of its newest CPR training school at 1110 Civic Center Blvd, Yuba City, CA 95993. The new location provides convenient access to certification courses in CPR, First Aid, BLS (Basic Life Support), ACLS (Advanced Cardiovascular Life Support), and PALS (Pediatric Advanced Life Support) for residents throughout Yuba City, Sutter County, and neighboring communities.

The Yuba City training center offers certification courses every day of the week, making it easy for busy healthcare professionals, childcare providers, students, teachers, first responders, and employers to find a class that fits their schedule. Upon successful completion. Participants receive an official certification card that meets the requirements of hospitals, healthcare employers, schools, and many licensing organizations.

Safety Training Seminars has earned a reputation for providing high-quality instruction, flexible scheduling, and affordable pricing. The company’s instructors follow the latest guidelines and provide hands-on training designed to give students the knowledge and confidence to respond during cardiac, breathing, and first aid emergencies.

“We’re excited to expand into Yuba City and make lifesaving education more accessible to the communities of Sutter County,” said Laura Seidel, owner of Safety Training Seminars. “Whether someone is beginning a healthcare career, renewing a professional certification, or learning CPR for personal preparedness, our goal is to provide convenient, high-quality training every day of the week. Every student we train helps create a safer community.”

The new training center serves a diverse group of students, including registered nurses, physicians, dentists, dental assistants, EMTs, paramedics, firefighters, nursing and medical students, childcare providers, teachers, fitness instructors, caregivers, and parents. Businesses, schools, childcare centers, dental offices, and medical practices can also arrange group training to ensure their staff remain compliant with workplace certification requirements.

The BLS, ACLS, and PALS certification courses are designed specifically for healthcare professionals who require advanced lifesaving skills for their careers, while CPR and First Aid classes are ideal for childcare providers, teachers, coaches, parents, and others.

About Safety Training Seminars

Safety Training Seminars is a woman-owned CPR and emergency training provider offering American Heart Association-certified BLS, ACLS, PALS, CPR, and First Aid courses across California and nationwide. Founded in 1989, the company provides flexible scheduling, same-day certification, and hands-on training designed for healthcare professionals, educators, businesses, and community members.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.