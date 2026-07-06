10% OFF ADU Building Promotion for Seattle Homeowners

BB-Builders Pro is pleased to announce it is now offering 10% off ADU buildings for homeowners in the Seattle area. Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) can enable families to facilitate multi-generational living on the same property, provide extra space for home offices or guest suites, or even generate passive income.

“As ADU builders , we’re always keen to provide our customers with the best value. That’s why we’re offering this 10% off promotion. Significantly reducing the outlay required to extend a property and maximise its value,” explains BB-Builders Pro. “We have a licensed team of ADU builders with many years of experience in the industry and a portfolio of successfully completed projects.”

BB-Builders Pro made a name for itself as a construction company for its use of superior quality materials and energy-efficient designs. It leverages high-performance options that last longer and reduce maintenance costs, cutting homeowner bills substantially.

For ADU projects, it provides hassle-free permitting and compliance assistance. Instead of customers navigating zoning laws themselves and dealing with city regulations, the firm ensures every project meets these requirements. As part of the service, it offers end-to-end management from initial consultation to 3D rendering. BB-Builders Pro oversees every aspect of its clients ADU and home extension projects, ensuring a stress-free experience.

Customers can choose from two types of ADUs, including detached accessory dwelling units (D-ADUs). These are standalone, fully functional living spaces for backyards or driveways. The other option is attached ADUs, which include garage conversions. These repurpose underutilised space to facilitate homeowner lifestyles.

All ADU designs and home expansions are completely custom with BB-Builders Pro. It works with clients to design their ideal space and even offers second-story additions where needed. It can also assist with renovations and ADU upgrades, offering modern interior upgrades and energy-efficient improvements.

The first step is consultation and site evaluation. BB-Builders Pro assesses the property and offers expert advice on the best ADU options for the site. Next comes consultation and site evaluation followed by custom design and 3D rendering. After that is permitting and legal approvals and then site preparation and construction (where the building takes place). The last step is where BB-Builders Pro offers a move-in ready inspection, ensuring the property meets safety standards.

For more information about BB-Builders Pro, use the contact details below.