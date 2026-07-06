East Side Restore Pros Launches Exclusive Restoration Contractor Lead Network Across King, Snohomish and Pierce County

East Side Restore Pros has officially launched a regional contractor partner network designed to provide exclusive restoration contractor leads in Washington for licensed professionals throughout King County, Snohomish County, and Pierce County. The platform is engineered to connect local property recovery businesses with real-time homeowner inquiries for water damage, fire and smoke restoration, mold remediation, storm damage, and reconstruction projects.

The network focuses exclusively on single-buyer leads, ensuring that customer inquiries are not shared among multiple competing businesses. Contractors can join the platform for free, set their own custom bids based on specific damage categories or job sizes, and pay only for the individual leads they choose to purchase.

The platform introduces a localized automation feature called Autopilot mode. This system grants participating contractors a 30-minute priority window to access matching project leads before they are opened to manual buyers. To ensure quality, integrated artificial intelligence automatically verifies key property details before any lead goes live. The system checks the homeowner’s damage type, job scope, service area, and ownership status. Once a contractor purchases a lead, they receive immediate access to the customer’s contact information, property address, job description, and any uploaded damage photographs.

The regional network is built to provide consistent growth opportunities for local water damage contractors, fire restoration firms, mold remediation companies, smoke cleanup specialists, storm damage contractors, and reconstruction professionals. It allows Western Washington businesses to secure steady project volumes throughout the year without committing to recurring monthly contracts or hidden subscription fees.

As a trusted entity in the Pacific Northwest, East Side Restore Pros brings significant industry experience to the network. The company is an IICRC Certified Firm, an EPA Certified business, and a licensed Washington General Contractor holding a 4.9 out of 5-star rating across more than 340 customer reviews. Local restoration businesses interested in expanding their regional service footprint can join the contractor network for free by visiting the company’s contractor portal.

About East Side Restore Pros

East Side Restore Pros is a premier property restoration company and licensed general contractor serving King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties. Established as a regional emergency first responder for property damage, the firm provides 24/7 mitigation for water, fire, smoke, mold, and storm disasters. Utilizing IICRC-certified technicians and advanced structural drying technology, East Side Restore Pros specializes in compliant, high-quality property recovery and reconstruction services across the greater Puget Sound area.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.