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NexArt Adds Independent Timestamping and Confidential Mode to Verifiable AI Execution Records

ByEthan Lin

Jul 7, 2026

NexArt today announced two major enhancements to its Certified Execution Records, adding independent RFC 3161 timestamping through DigiCert’s public timestamp authority and a new Confidential Execution Mode for organisations that need verifiable AI execution records without exposing sensitive data.

NexArt is an AI evidence layer that enables organisations to produce tamper-evident, cryptographically verifiable records of what their AI systems and agents actually executed. These records are designed to help teams prove what happened during an AI execution to auditors, clients, regulators, partners or internal reviewers.

Any third party can independently verify a NexArt Certified Execution Record using standard cryptographic methods. No NexArt account is required, and verification does not depend on trusting the original operator.

The new independent timestamping capability adds an external trusted time source to Certified Execution Records, strengthening their evidentiary value for audits, disputes, incident reviews and regulated workflows.

Confidential Execution Mode addresses a key requirement for organisations handling sensitive, regulated or proprietary data. Using keyed HMAC-SHA256 commitments, NexArt allows records to be created and verified without the verification node seeing plaintext inputs or outputs. This allows authorised parties to verify the integrity of the execution record while keeping sensitive data private.

“NexArt released its first SDK six months ago, following a year of engine development. These additions continue our focus on building evidence that stands on its own,” said Jeremy Bouedo, founder of NexArt. “We are committed to creating records that do not require trust in the producer or in NexArt itself.”

NexArt records and verifies what was executed by an AI system. It does not provide governance, model evaluation, output scoring, fairness assessment or legal compliance certification. Those responsibilities remain with the organisation deploying the AI system.

Certified Execution Records can be verified at verify.nexart.io.

About NexArt

NexArt, a product of Artnames Ltd, provides an independent AI evidence layer for verifiable AI execution. NexArt helps organisations create Certified Execution Records, Project Bundles and confidential execution evidence so they can prove what happened to parties who do not need to trust them.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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