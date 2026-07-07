Sentinel Cyber Security Integrates Rocketgraph to Advance Sovereign AI and Post-Quantum Network Forensics

Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC (“Sentinel”), a cybersecurity platform purpose-built for post-quantum requirements, today announced the successful integration of Rocketgraph into its proprietary cyber defense platform, ArgusSense. This integration combines offensive-based forensics analysis with high-performance supercomputing capabilities, setting a new global standard for AI sovereignty, real-time threat detection, and supply chain assurance across National Security, Critical Infrastructure, and global commercial markets with faster investigations, reduced cloud exposure, stronger compliance, and improved supply-chain assurance.

Groundbreaking AI Sovereignty and Data Governance

The Sentinel and Rocketgraph integration directly address the critical need for scalable intelligence within a sovereign AI framework, operating with zero reliance on public clouds. Key architectural milestones achieved in the initial integration include:

Proprietary Data Governance: Rocketgraph connects third-party AI applications to its proprietary AI Model Data Governance layer, isolating sensitive enterprise data and preventing it from being sent directly to commercial AI models.

Decentralized Security Architecture: Moving away from rigid, monolithic security policies, the autonomous AI stack enforces distinct, local compliance policies with multi-level security access control algorithms.

Immutable Data Control: The integration leverages a blockchain-based encryption network to model and enforce comprehensive data control.

Agentic Incident Response: Built-in generative AI and agentic capabilities deploy autonomous AI agents conducting pre-emptive and real-time incident response analytics— removing human engineering bottlenecks through a prevalent no-code workflow.

“Our mission is to become the premier platform for real-time post-quantum cyber operations,” said Tony Shala, Chief Executive Officer for Sentinel. “By merging Rocketgraph’s capability to untangle extreme data volumes with ArgusSense’s court-approved forensics, we are empowering enterprises to defend against state-level cyber threats while seamlessly managing complex data structures with no downtime.”

Redefining Speed and Scale in Cyber Defense

Rocketgraph, founded by former Cray Supercomputing executives to commercialize software developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), brings unparalleled processing power to the ArgusSense reference architecture. Operating on a single-computer deployment without the resource drag of traditional server clusters, Rocketgraph accelerates data processing to 300x–1,000x the speed of legacy graph platforms.

In baseline testing on a 24TB system, the integrated platform successfully analyzed 300 billion relational connections (“edges”) within hours. Unlike narrow, indexed searches, the system executes graph-wide scanning of the total environment, providing comprehensive visibility and enabling seamless oversight of Generative AI implementations.

“When we built Rocketgraph, our goal was to make extreme-scale graph analytics fast enough — and self-contained enough — to run anywhere, including fully sovereign, cloud-free environments. Seeing that engine embedded inside ArgusSense, scanning hundreds of billions of relational connections in hours on a single system, is exactly the mission we built it for. Tony and his team are solving one of the hardest problems in cyber defense, and we’re proud to have Rocketgraph powering it at the core,” said Brock Alston, Chief Executive Officer for Rocketgraph.

National Recognition Highlights Continued Innovation

Sentinel Cyber Security’s continued investment in post quantum cybersecurity innovation has recently been recognized through an independent industry award. The company was named the Best Post Quantum Cybersecurity Platform in the United States of 2026 by Evergreen Awards, recognizing its work in advancing sovereign AI, network forensics, and cyber defense technologies designed to address emerging security challenges.

The recognition reflects Sentinel’s ongoing commitment to developing technologies that help organizations strengthen cyber resilience while maintaining control over sensitive data and critical infrastructure. The announcement also aligns with the company’s latest integration of Rocketgraph into the ArgusSense platform, further expanding its capabilities for high performance analytics, AI governance, and post quantum cyber operations.

The award reinforces Sentinel Cyber Security’s position as an innovator in cybersecurity technologies designed to support government agencies, critical infrastructure operators, and commercial enterprises navigating increasingly complex digital threat environments.

About Sentinel Cyber Security

Sentinel Cyber Security, LLC is a full-suite provider of hardware and software solutions for advanced network forensics and cyber defense operations. As a cybersecurity platform purpose-built for post-quantum requirements, Sentinel helps protect enterprise networks and supply chains across critical industries through its proprietary ArgusSense platform and 24/7 global Security Operations Center (SOC) support.

Learn more at Sentinel Cyber Security . For additional information, contact info@sentinelcybershield.com

About Rocketgraph

Founded by former Cray Supercomputing executives, Rocketgraph commercializes advanced software developed at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL). The company leverages high-performance computing technologies to solve complex forecasting, fraud detection, security, and analytics challenges through the analysis of massive relational datasets.

Learn more at Rocketgraph . For additional information, contact info@rocketgraph.com