Jason Santiago Announces the Release of Let the AI Be Smart and Introduces the Council Method for AI Verification

A New Approach to AI Verification Enters the Market

Jason Santiago, founder of Santiago Innovations, has announced the release of Let the AI Be Smart: How to Turn What You See Into Work You Can Ship. The book introduces the Council Method, a structured framework designed to help professionals improve confidence in artificial intelligence generated work by verifying information through multiple independent AI systems rather than relying on a single response.

The announcement comes as organizations across industries continue integrating generative AI into daily operations for research, software development, documentation, planning, and decision support. While adoption has accelerated, many businesses continue to encounter inaccurate or incomplete AI generated information that appears authoritative despite containing factual errors. The Council Method was developed to address this growing challenge by introducing a verification process before AI generated content is accepted as reliable.

From Construction Quality Control to Artificial Intelligence Workflows

Jason Santiago developed the Council Method through an unconventional career path that combines commercial construction management with self taught software development. As a commercial construction superintendent, his work required careful quality control, documentation, and decision making in environments where errors could have significant operational and financial consequences.

While building production software and integrating artificial intelligence into development workflows, Santiago observed that AI systems could confidently produce inaccurate information. Rather than accepting these limitations as unavoidable, he adapted principles commonly used in construction quality assurance into an AI verification methodology.

The resulting framework encourages professionals to evaluate AI generated information through multiple independent systems before making decisions, reducing the likelihood that a single incorrect response becomes the basis for important work.

Introducing the Council Method

The Council Method is based on a straightforward principle. One AI system should not serve as the sole authority for important decisions.

Instead, multiple AI models independently evaluate the same problem, review evidence, identify inconsistencies, and challenge assumptions before a human decision maker determines the final outcome. This process creates an additional layer of review that can expose conflicting interpretations, unsupported conclusions, and factual inaccuracies that may otherwise go unnoticed.

Unlike many educational resources that focus primarily on prompt engineering, the Council Method emphasizes verification, accountability, and human oversight throughout the AI assisted workflow.

According to Santiago, “One AI response isn’t a verdict. It’s testimony. The goal isn’t to make AI think for you. It’s to make AI prove its work before you trust it.”

Supporting Professionals Across Multiple Industries

Let the AI Be Smart was written for professionals whose work depends on accurate information rather than simply faster AI generated responses.

Potential applications include software development, consulting, legal research, commercial construction, project management, business operations, technical documentation, and other knowledge intensive professions where decisions may carry financial, operational, or compliance related consequences.

The framework also provides guidance for organizations seeking to establish internal review processes as AI becomes increasingly integrated into everyday business operations. Rather than replacing professional judgment, the methodology reinforces human responsibility by encouraging independent verification before critical decisions are finalized.

Responding to a Growing Business Need

Artificial intelligence adoption has expanded rapidly across both technical and nontechnical industries. Businesses increasingly rely on AI tools to assist with planning, content generation, programming, research, customer support, and documentation. Alongside these efficiencies, organizations continue to recognize the importance of validating AI generated information before incorporating it into operational workflows.

The release of Let the AI Be Smart reflects this evolving conversation by shifting attention from generating responses more quickly to evaluating whether those responses are sufficiently reliable for practical use.

The Council Method offers organizations an adaptable framework that can complement existing review processes without requiring businesses to depend exclusively on any single AI platform or technology provider.

A Practical Resource for Responsible AI Adoption

Through Santiago Innovations, Jason Santiago continues developing educational resources, practical tools, and methodologies that encourage responsible AI implementation. The publication of Let the AI Be Smart represents the introduction of a verification first philosophy that combines established quality control principles with modern artificial intelligence workflows.

As businesses continue expanding the use of generative AI, methodologies that encourage transparency, verification, and human accountability are expected to play an increasingly important role in supporting informed decision making across industries.

About Let the AI Be Smart

Jason Santiago is a commercial construction superintendent and founder of Santiago Innovations, a technology company developing software and methodologies for reliable AI assisted work. Santiago created the Council Method, taught in full in his book Let the AI Be Smart: How to Turn What You See Into Work You Can Ship, available now on Amazon. Additional information is available at lettheaibesmart.com . Information about Let the AI Be Smart is also available through Amazon . For media inquiries, email jasonsantiago49@gmail.com .