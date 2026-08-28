Mobius Social Stock Investment Simulation Competition Officially Launches; Registration Now Opens

The stock investment simulation competition, exclusively sponsored by Mobius Social, officially kicked off today in Singapore. Open to investors aged 18 and above in Singapore, the three-month competition runs from August 28 to November 28 and is expected to attract more than 30,000 participants. To encourage rational investing and scientific strategy, the competition has established a total prize pool of SGD 350,000, with top-performing participants invited to attend an offline awards ceremony in Singapore.

Scientific Risk Control, Replicating Real Market Dynamics

The competition adopts a real-market simulation trading format, with each participant receiving USD 100,000 in virtual initial capital. To promote scientific asset allocation and prevent all-in, gambling-style trading, the competition has implemented a dual risk control mechanism:

Holdings in any single stock must not exceed 30% of total assets.

A 40% maximum drawdown risk control threshold is set; breaching this limit will trigger risk control intervention.

The event organizers stated: “Through institutional design, we aim to guide investors toward establishing long-term, rational trading habits rather than pursuing short-term windfalls. The 40% drawdown threshold and 30% single-position limit are precisely intended to simulate the risk control standards of professional institutions.”

Competition Schedule and Participation Rules

The three-month schedule will cover various market environments, providing a complete testing period for different investment strategies. Participants must complete no fewer than five valid trades throughout the competition and timely assess their positions and risks in response to market changes. Additionally, the “Simulation Analysis Sprint Period” scheduled from September 7 to September 18 will serve as a special challenge segment. During this phase, participants can focus on validating short-term strategies, and performance in this period will be one of the weighted factors in final ranking calculations.

Participants can complete registration via the official Mobius website and join the official WhatsApp community to receive competition announcements, dynamic updates, and official support in real time. Registration remains open; please refer to the official website for the specific deadline.

Launch Day Highlights: Offline Investment Exchange Summit Held Simultaneously

On the competition launch day, the organizers simultaneously held an offline investment exchange summit in Singapore, attracting hundreds of investors. Multiple senior experts in the investment field were present to deliver in-depth presentations on core topics including market trend analysis, stock valuation, technical trading system development, capital flow research, real-world case studies, and risk management systems. Attendees not only gained opportunities for face-to-face exchanges with experts but also gained deeper insight into the thinking frameworks and decision-making logic of institutional investors.

Empowering Investors: The Long-Term Value of Mobius Social

As the exclusive sponsor of this competition, Mobius Social is an app that integrates global major stock market data with investment-focused social networking features. The platform provides users with global market information and market exchange services, helping investors understand global market dynamics in a one-stop manner without frequently switching platforms, and share views and experiences with other investors and industry authorities.

The Mobius Social Competition Committee stated: “Through the combination of ‘high-value prize incentives + realistic simulation exercises + strict risk control mechanisms + community exchange,’ we hope to provide a practical platform for investors of different experience levels, helping participants establish systematic investment decision-making processes, enhance risk awareness, and improve real-world capabilities. This is not just a competition; it is a collective evolution of investment capabilities.”

For competition details, complete rules, and follow-up event arrangements, please follow the official Mobius website and official WhatsApp community.

Risk Disclaimer: This competition is a simulation trading activity and does not involve real securities trading. Simulation trading results do not represent actual investment performance, and related content does not constitute investment advice.