Actickety Announces Launch of AI Powered Event Platform Designed to Help Organisers Keep More Ticket Revenue

London and Los Angeles, August 2026. Actickety , a new AI powered event planning, marketing, ticketing and management platform, has launched with a business model designed to help organisers retain more event revenue.

The platform is positioned as an alternative to conventional percentage based ticketing models, including fee structures associated with major ticketing companies such as Ticketmaster. Instead of charging a percentage of each ticket sold, Actickety uses a software subscription model that separates technology costs from ticket sales.

According to Actickety’s market analysis, major ticketing platforms can charge fees equivalent to approximately 15% to 25% of ticket value. The company says reducing these charges can benefit charities, community groups, sports clubs, schools, independent venues and creators.

Actickety’s approach is intended to give organisers greater control over technology costs while providing tools to create, promote, sell and manage events within one platform.

AI Tools Combine Event Creation and Management

Actickety is designed as more than a ticket sales platform. Its technology combines event website creation, ticketing, promotion, attendee management and reporting within one platform.

Organisers can create branded event pages and configure ticket types, packages, add ons and merchandise. The platform also provides tools for social media promotion and referrals, mobile ticketing, QR based check in, reporting and analytics.

For events requiring additional planning controls, Actickety includes capabilities for timed entry, seating plans and capacity management. The company also plans to introduce technology for high volume and oversold events, including tools intended to manage ticket queues, combat automated ticket purchasing activity and support controlled resale.

The platform is designed to reduce the need for organisers to combine multiple software products to establish an online event presence. Its AI capabilities are intended to simplify the development of event websites and assist with promotional activity while keeping event planning and management functions within the same system.

Community Events Package Targets Charities and Organisations

Actickety has developed its Community Events package for charities, sports clubs, schools, universities, churches and other community groups that use events to raise funds and support community programmes.

The package supports events including fundraising dinners, galas, sponsored walks, auctions, golf days, school fairs and community festivals. Its subscription model is intended to help organisations retain more of their event revenue, while donation and sponsor fundraising tools allow ticket sales to connect with broader fundraising activities.

Actickety estimates that the United States has approximately 1.9 million nonprofits, 350,000 to 420,000 churches and 163,000 community sports clubs, in addition to schools, colleges and universities.

By combining fundraising functionality with event management, Actickety is positioning the platform for organisations where event revenue supports programmes, activities and other community objectives.

Actickety’s community-focused approach has also received recognition from Best of Best Review, which named the company the “Best Innovation in Community Technology in the United States of 2026.” The recognition highlights Actickety’s emphasis on affordability, accessibility, community participation, and greater organiser control through integrated event technology.

Creator Offering Connects Digital Audiences With Live Events

Actickety is also targeting creators who have established audiences through digital platforms but want to develop in person experiences.

The company’s Creator offering is intended for creators, influencers, workshop organisers, coaches, artists and musicians. It provides tools for creating event websites, selling tickets and merchandise, promoting events and managing attendees.

BreeAnna Palacios, co-founder of Actickety, marketing specialist and online creator, said, “Creators have become incredibly good at building communities online, but there is a huge opportunity to bring those communities together in the real world. We want someone with a great idea and an audience to be able to create a beautiful event, promote it, sell tickets and merchandise and manage their guests without needing five different platforms or giving away a big percentage of their revenue.”

The offering reflects the company’s focus on connecting online communities with physical events while providing creators with a single system for core event operations.

Technology Background Informs Community Focus

Actickety’s development is also informed by the technology background of co founder Tim Godwin, whose previous ventures have included software businesses focused on community participation, sustainability and supply chain transparency.

Previous projects associated with Godwin have included supply chain traceability technology deployed in the Democratic Republic of Congo, with applications intended to address illegal logging in the world’s second largest rainforest and child exploitation within mining supply chains.

Godwin has also been involved in recreation and facilities management technology deployed across more than 50 municipalities internationally. The technology was designed to increase participation in sport, recreation and community activities, including engagement among disadvantaged groups.

According to the company, this technology handled approximately $750 million in ticketing and booking revenue across more than 100,000 facilities.

Godwin’s technology background also includes building and exiting international software businesses. Actickety represents a further application of that experience to the independent and community events sector.

“The best technology doesn’t just make an existing process slightly more efficient,” Godwin said. “It changes the economics and makes something more accessible. With Actickety, we’re applying that philosophy to events. If a community organisation previously raised $20,000 from an event, we want to increase that to $25,000 plus with as much of that $25,000 as possible staying in the community, not disappearing into platform fees.”

Subscription Pricing Separates Platform Costs From Ticket Sales

Actickety is positioning its technology as an all in one event platform for community organisations and independent organisers, using a subscription model rather than percentage based ticketing fees.

Its Creator, Community, Professional and Enterprise packages are designed for different event sizes and organisational requirements. Under the subscription structure, platform costs are not directly tied to the number or value of tickets sold, giving organisers greater predictability over technology expenses.

For charities, sports clubs, schools and community organisations, the model is intended to help retain more event revenue for programmes and activities. It also provides an alternative to percentage based ticketing services, where platform fees can increase as ticket sales and event revenue grow.

Actickety Expands Access to Integrated Event Technology

The company’s stated mission is to support the global economy of independent and community events by providing event infrastructure that reduces reliance on high percentage based ticketing fees.

Actickety’s launch adds another option to an event technology market traditionally dominated by ticketing services that charge fees connected to ticket transactions. By combining subscription pricing with event creation, marketing, ticketing and management functions, the company is seeking to establish a different approach for organisations and creators that depend on events as sources of revenue, fundraising and community engagement.

About Actickety

Actickety is an AI powered event planning, promotion, ticketing and management platform created for independent and community events. Designed for charities, nonprofits, community organisations, sports clubs, schools, universities, churches, independent venues, creators, artisans and coaches, Actickety combines event site creation, ticketing, marketing, merchandise, attendee management and analytics within one platform. The company’s mission is to power the global economy of independent and community events by providing affordable, creator focused infrastructure. More information is available at actickety.com and www.itickety.com for creators.or by contacting tim@insightmediauk.com .