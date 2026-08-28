The Diamond Box Introduces Custom Jewellery Design for South African Customers

The Diamond Box, a premier fine jewellery retailer based in Johannesburg, proudly announces the introduction of its new custom jewellery South Africa design service. This expansion allows customers to create personalized pieces that reflect their unique style, crafted with the precision and luxury synonymous with The Diamond Box name.

With a growing demand for custom jewellery Johannesburg designs, The Diamond Box now provides a fully tailored experience, from concept sketches to gemstone selection and expert craftsmanship. Whether designing an engagement ring, necklace, or bracelet, clients can work directly with in-house artisans to bring their vision to life.

“Our mission has always been to make luxury personal,” said Mohamed Cassim, owner of The Diamond Box. “With our new custom jewellery design service, we’re giving customers the opportunity to express their individuality through timeless pieces that hold deep personal meaning.”

In addition to bespoke jewellery creation, The Diamond Box offers professional ring resizing , jewellery repairs, and polishing services, ensuring every piece remains as flawless as the day it was made.

Located at Shop L35, Cradlestone Mall, The Diamond Box continues to serve as a trusted name in fine jewellery, known for exceptional craftsmanship, customer service, and attention to detail. From diamond engagement rings to custom wedding bands, each creation is a celebration of quality, beauty, and lasting value.

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