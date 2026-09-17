Chase Buchanan Highlights the Importance of Cross-Border Wealth Planning for International Investors

Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management has shared insight into changing priorities among international investors, as expatriates consider how their wealth is structured across jurisdictions alongside the potential returns generated by their investment portfolios.

Factors such as the tax treatment of assets when individuals relocate, inheritance taxation and pensions may all affect the wealth available to investors and their beneficiaries. These considerations can lead individuals to seek guidance on how different rules and jurisdictions may affect their financial arrangements.

Why Cross-Border Financial Planning Matters for Internationally Mobile Individuals

In recent years, expatriate communities in some countries have grown as people have become increasingly internationally mobile. The firm has seen greater attention being paid to how governments tax residents and regulate wealth, particularly as tax and succession rules continue to change.

Lee Eldridge, Group CEO and Head of Investment Advisory at Chase Buchanan Private Wealth Management, explains: “Investment performance is, of course, an important consideration, but it’s also only part of the overall picture for a client whose financial affairs might span multiple countries.

Well-performing portfolios can produce very different outcomes if an individual changes tax residence, moves assets between jurisdictions or becomes exposed to different pension or inheritance rules. This has meant that expatriate investors aren’t looking only at how their investment arrangements may support their objectives, but also at what they will be able to retain, access or pass on once the applicable rules have been taken into account.”

Tax residency is a key consideration because relocation may affect the way capital gains, pensions, investment income and other assets are taxed. An individual’s position may also be affected by double taxation agreements, local reporting requirements and the timing of a relocation.

Decisions made before a move can therefore have consequences long after a person has become resident elsewhere. Selling an investment, drawing on a fund or restructuring a portfolio may be treated or taxed differently depending on where the investor is tax resident when those transactions take place.

How Increasingly Complex International Tax Rules Affect Internationally Mobile Individuals

Estate planning and pensions are also giving investors reason to seek specialist guidance on their financial affairs, particularly following reforms to UK Inheritance Tax rules.

From 6 April 2025, the UK’s Inheritance Tax treatment of non-UK assets has been based on an individual’s long-term UK residence status rather than domicile. The detailed position, including any post-departure exposure, depends on the individual’s circumstances.

For deaths on or after 6 April 2027, most unused pension funds and pension death benefits will be included in the value of a deceased person’s estate for UK Inheritance Tax purposes. The eventual tax position will depend on the individual’s residence status, estate and available exemptions or reliefs.

For expatriate investors who have built retirement wealth across borders, these developments demonstrate why pension planning often cannot be considered separately from wider estate and tax planning.

Other considerations include:

How an individual’s country of residence, pension arrangements and relevant local rules may affect the way pension benefits can be accessed, transferred or taxed.

Currency movements and their influence on the spending power of retirement income when assets are held in a different currency from the one in which the individual incurs their expenditure.

Eldridge adds: “Many of the investors we work with may have property, investments, accounts and pensions in several countries, potentially exposing their estates to different legal and tax regimes. This means that focusing solely on anticipated investment performance may not necessarily address longer-term objectives, particularly where these include preserving wealth for a spouse, children or other beneficiaries.

In much the same way, existing portfolios may not remain appropriate indefinitely, and international investors are recognising the benefit of regularly reviewing their arrangements, especially when there are changes to their residency, income or plans.

Those with complex international financial arrangements may benefit from considering the broader picture and obtaining appropriate specialist tax and legal advice alongside regulated financial advice where needed.”