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OmniSocials Introduces MCP Server That Lets AI Assistants Run Social Media Across 11 Platforms

ByEthan Lin

Oct 7, 2026

OmniSocials, a social media management platform, today announced that people can now manage their social media through AI assistants. Users connect an assistant to OmniSocials once. They can then plan, schedule, and publish content across 11 platforms in plain language, without opening a dashboard.

Most social media tools were designed for manual work in a dashboard. OmniSocials adds a second way to work. A hosted MCP (Model Context Protocol) server gives AI assistants 48 tools to create and schedule posts, upload media, read analytics, and reply to comments and direct messages. A user can type “schedule this week’s launch posts on all our channels” and the assistant does the work. 

Because OmniSocials connects publishing, analytics, and the inbox in one layer, the assistant can also show users what is working with their audience, suggest the best times to post, and use those insights to plan the next posts. The same connection works in any MCP-compatible client, and every capability is also available through a REST API, SDKs, and a command line tool.

“People already use AI assistants to write their posts. Then they copy the text into five different apps,” said Robert Ligthart, founder of OmniSocials. “We removed that step. Your assistant can now publish the post, check how it performed, and reply to comments, all from the same conversation.”

The platform already processes more than 1.4 million inbox messages and 1.8 million analytics requests each month, with a 95 percent publish success rate. Agencies add one workspace for each client brand, and teams use built-in social media scheduling with approval workflows and client access, so nothing goes out before the right person signs off. OmniSocials holds a 4.3 out of 5 rating from user reviews, with reviewers often citing the AI integration and the all-inclusive plan.

OmniSocials is available now, with setup guides for AI assistants and other MCP clients. The company plans to add more platforms in the coming months and to let users boost their best posts as ads directly from their AI assistant.

About OmniSocials

OmniSocials is a social media management platform for creators, agencies, and developers. It schedules, publishes, and analyzes content across 11 platforms and is built to be run by AI through an MCP server, REST API, CLI, and SDKs. OmniSocials was founded by Robert Ligthart and is bootstrapped.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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