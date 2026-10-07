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Walnut Canyon Cabins Recognized for Guest Ratings and Reviews

ByEthan Lin

Oct 7, 2026

Walnut Canyon Cabins, a seven-cabin property in the Texas Hill Country, holds the top guest ranking for specialty accommodation in the Fredericksburg area, according to its TripAdvisor listing. The rating sits at 5 points on a 5-point scale.

The property has also received the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice award, which goes to listings ranked in the top 10% on the platform.

Guest reviews on Booking.com give the property a 9.6 out of 10 for cleanliness and value, 9.7 for facilities, and 9.8 for staff. Reviewers cite the wildlife, the views, the quiet, and the hosts.

The business is owned and operated by Carl and Rhonda Rubadue. It sits on a working piece of land outside Fredericksburg. Seven cabins are available for short-term rental. The property is approaching its tenth year of operation.

Carl Rubadue said the model has not changed since the property opened. No expansion is planned.

The land holds deer, armadillos, and a flock of chickens. Guests gather eggs from the coop. Night skies are dark enough for the Milky Way and annual meteor showers to be visible.

More than half the mobile phones that arrive on site have no signal. Televisions receive local stations only. Reception varies by cabin. A rotating library of roughly 150 to 200 DVDs is kept on hand and rotated according to the guests booked.

Rubadue said the property is not a technology-free experience. Cabins carry standard amenities, including soaps, shampoos, spa towels, and full kitchens. The difference is the absence of reliable connectivity and the absence of noise.

Repeat guests make up roughly 45 percent of visitors. A quarter are returning families. Guests come from West Texas farms, from Austin, Houston, San Antonio, and Dallas, and from outside the United States. One repeat guest from England has booked a third stay.

Rubadue is a certified executive chef. He worked nine and a half years at the University of Utah Medical Center, handling more than 350 patients across three meals a day and more than one hundred separate diets. The property uses that background to accommodate vegan, gluten-free, and halal requirements with local ingredients.

Rubadue also volunteers with the local fire department. He drives a 2,000-gallon tanker. On one call, he left his house in heavy rain, drove a mile and a quarter, and arrived at a five-acre fire that had not seen a drop.

“The best thing is that we care,” Rubadue said. “We are humans. We take the extra step. We are here to give customer service, and we follow through.”

Guests return for the quiet and the nature, Rubadue said. Many also return for him and Rhonda. Walnut Canyon Cabins, under current ownership, has operated continuously for nine years, with its 10th anniversary around the corner.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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