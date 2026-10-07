mewe Joins Forces with Payward Services; a major shift in the paradigm of Social Commerce

mewe, the privacy-first social network with over 21 millions of users worldwide, today announced a landmark integration with Payward Services, the B2B infrastructure platform from Payward. This strategic partnership establishes the core financial infrastructure for mewe’s highly anticipated and redefined Marketplace, providing users and creators with seamless, secure fiat and cryptocurrency transaction capabilities. Guided by the new strategic vision, “Where Communities Become Economies”, mewe is redefining social commerce by allowing its members to transact, tip, and reward each other directly within their trusted community spaces.

Unlike conventional social networks that treat e-commerce as a series of isolated advertisements or dead-end redirect links, mewe is building an integrated Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) monetization network. By leveraging mewe’s established social graph and pre-existing interest-based groups, the platform matches creators, communities, and curated brands using advanced intelligence systems. The integration Payward Services wallet infrastructure serves as the foundational financial rail underlying this entire ecosystem.

“The adoption of Payward’s wallet infrastructure represents a paradigm shift in how social platforms handle value exchange,” said Carlos Betancourt, CEO of mewe. “We aren’t just giving users a place to shop or view ads; we are giving communities the tools to create real economic value together. By integrating Payward’s secure and compliant financial rails, the same infrastructure that has powered Kraken for 15 years, we are seamlessly bridging the gap between web3 capabilities, traditional social interaction, and modern e-commerce.”

“Payward Services provides the wallet and payment infrastructure so mewe can stay focused on its members. Fiat and crypto payments belong inside the communities people already use, and we built the infrastructure to make that simple,” said Mark Greenberg, Chief Commercial Officer at Payward

The new financial infrastructure supports an array of robust transaction features. Users can securely deposit digital assets into their personalized Payward-powered digital wallet on mewe. When browsing products from top-tier brands within the rebranded marketplace—whether shopping for athletics, outdoor gear, or specialty products—members will soon be able to check out using their preferred cryptocurrency. The backend infrastructure, powered by Payward, automatically handles real-time conversions, allowing merchants to receive payments smoothly.

Beyond product checkouts, the Payward’s infrastructure unlocks powerful community-centric financial features designed to support creators and group leaders such as:

Direct Tipping: Allowing Users to tip Creators and Community Managers instantly for high-quality content.

Allowing Users to tip Creators and Community Managers instantly for high-quality content. Paid & Locked Content: Enabling Creators to monetize exclusive content, tutorials, or premium discussions.

Enabling Creators to monetize exclusive content, tutorials, or premium discussions. Community Rewards & Boosts: Incentivizing group participation through rewards and profile boosts.

Incentivizing group participation through rewards and profile boosts. Digital Goods & NFTs: Supporting unique digital items and verified digital ownership within specific communities.

By anchoring the network’s commercial engine on secure, external financial infrastructure, mewe ensure that it does not need to become a traditional financial institution or a generic payment processor. Instead, mewe focuses on what it does best: connecting its rich social graph of communities with advanced matching intelligence. This approach ensures maximum data privacy and protection for users, continuing mewe’s commitment to being a privacy-first platform.

The integration is scheduled for a phased rollout starting October 9, 2026 to US, UK, and EU markets before further expanding globally.

About mewe

mewe is a privacy-first social network built on trust, control, and user empowerment. With no creepy tracking, no data sharing, and no newsfeed manipulation, mewe offers members a pure social experience where they can connect freely. Through its new Marketplace 2.0, mewe is pioneering the social commerce revolution, providing communities and creators with the tools to build their own thriving digital economies.

For more information, visit https://www.mewe.com/about .

About Payward Services

Payward Services is the B2B infrastructure platform built on 15 years of operating Kraken, one of the world’s largest crypto platforms. Through a single integration, partners can access crypto and tokenized equity trading, fiat and stablecoin payments, yield, lending, prediction markets and derivatives. Fintechs, banks, brokerages, payment providers, exchanges, consumer tech platforms and asset managers can use Payward Services to offer digital assets to their clients without building the stack themselves.

Liquidity, custody, payments, compliance, risk and settlement are integrated by design, replacing fragmented multi-vendor stacks with a single regulated foundation. Partners build on the same infrastructure that powers Payward’s family of products, deployed as modular services they can scale alongside their own.

For more information, visit https://www.payward.com/payward-services .

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Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.