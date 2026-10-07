Trump’s ‘Super Intelligence’ Rebrand Draws Questions Following White House AI Summit

President Donald Trump’s decision to rebrand artificial intelligence as “super intelligence” has become a central talking point following a White House meeting with some of the technology industry’s most influential executives. The gathering also produced a voluntary AI safety pledge, though questions remain about its practical impact and whether the administration’s new terminology will gain traction across the sector.

The discussion emerged after Trump hosted leaders from major technology companies and announced that the federal government would formally adopt the term “super intelligence” in place of artificial intelligence. The change follows an executive order issued by the administration and was reinforced days later with the creation of a new federal Super Intelligence Force.

Questions Surround AI Safety Pledge

The White House meeting resulted in a document titled the “Joint Commitment on Frontier Responsibilities,” signed by leading AI executives. However, participants in a recent discussion on TechCrunch’s Equity podcast expressed doubts about whether the pledge would produce meaningful changes.

The agreement is voluntary and does not carry legal obligations. Trump nevertheless described it as “morally binding,” a characterization that drew skepticism from podcast hosts discussing the event.

The meeting itself came as a surprise to some observers because Trump had recently dismissed many AI safety concerns and argued that the United States should focus on maintaining leadership in the field rather than imposing restrictions on development.

Despite those earlier remarks, executives from several major technology companies attended the White House gathering and signed the pledge.

Anthropic’s Relationship With The Administration Remains Unclear

The event also highlighted the evolving relationship between the Trump administration and AI startup Anthropic. According to the discussion, tensions appeared to ease after Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei attended a late-night dinner with Trump shortly before the White House summit.

Days later, Amodei joined other technology leaders at the administration’s luncheon. Attendees reportedly included Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other prominent industry figures.

However, questions remain about how closely aligned Anthropic and the administration actually are. Some administration officials continue to criticize the company, particularly over concerns related to national security and restrictions Anthropic has sought to place on the use of its technology.

Comments during the podcast suggested that while certain White House officials favor collaboration with Anthropic, others remain strongly opposed to the company’s involvement in government AI initiatives.

Rebranding May Have Been The Main Objective

Several podcast participants suggested the gathering’s most significant outcome may not have been the pledge itself, but rather the administration’s effort to change how the technology is discussed publicly.

TechCrunch editor Kirsten Korosec argued that the event appeared to function as a rebranding exercise. In her view, the administration was attempting to separate concerns commonly associated with artificial intelligence from the newly promoted “super intelligence” label.

According to Korosec, the implied message was that artificial intelligence is often associated with fears about job losses and potential risks, while “super intelligence” is being presented differently.

Other participants noted that the pledge appeared to have been assembled quickly, pointing to mistakes in the final document and the lack of binding commitments. Even so, they argued that the administration’s decision to organize the event suggests officials viewed some form of public demonstration of AI responsibility as politically valuable.

The discussion also highlighted ongoing divisions within the administration regarding AI policy. While some officials have advocated closer cooperation with companies such as Anthropic, others have continued to criticize certain AI developers and their approaches to deploying advanced systems.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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