Nominated for Another Best Real Estate Website

Luxury real estate marketing agency DMR Media Specialists LLC has again been nominated for Best Website Designs with DesignRush. The latest accolade is for CaroleTierney.com, a bespoke website built for Carole Tierney, a luxury property specialist partnering with Coldwell Banker Realty in Naples, Florida. The site was originally nominated in September 2026 for a DesignRush Design Award for its unique creative flair.

The Tierney site is a marketing page for golf community and waterfront homes in Naples. It targets luxury buyers expecting the highest standards in new properties. The website was designed to complement Carole Tierney’s illustrious career, which began in 1984 in project sales but soon saw her become Director of Resort Sales, with a portfolio of more than 160 resorts. Pages depict the luxury living experience offered by each and every listing to wealthy buyers searching for property in the region.

A spokesperson for DMR Media said the following:

“This project reflects how our agency approaches real estate website design. Instead of doing what most agencies do and simply reselling templates, we build custom websites for agents and their teams, or brokers and brokerages. Our approach starts from the ground up, building websites around our clients’ audiences and market position. We build in everything from indexing and schema to high-performance hosting from day one, so sites are immediately ready for launch.”

The nominated website for Carole Tierney is listed on DMR Media’s homepage and in its website design portfolio. It joins other illustrious websites built by the firm, including pages for Legendary Real Estate Services in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, and Eagan Luxury in St. Petersburg, Florida.

About DMR Media

DMR Media Specialists LLC is an Appleton, Wisconsin-based luxury real estate marketing company that helps character properties get found. It offers paid media, creative services, SEO, Google Ads management, property marketing, MLS integrations, and lead generation. CEO Andrew J Rohm leads a team that works directly with clients without account manager handoffs.

For more information about DMR Media use the contact details below: