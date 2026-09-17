LetMoneyGrow.com , a financial education platform founded by Sankha Nagchoudhury and owned by Hariom Helps Foundation, is now open to the public. The platform combines an AI money guide, practical tools and educational content drawn from three books. Net proceeds support the Foundation’s mission to help keep students in school.

It is built around a question most people encounter only after they have entered adulthood: why are people taught how to earn money, but given so little guidance about what to do with it?

“We spend years teaching people how to earn money and almost no time teaching them what to do with it once they earn it,” said Nagchoudhury, founder of LetMoneyGrow.com.

Start By Talking To Monet

The platform’s entry point is Monet, an AI guide that answers questions about taxes, insurance, wealth building, digital assets, Bitcoin mining and how to buy a small business, with no account and no sign-in required. Alongside it sit a Wealth Snapshot tool, a Financial Foundation Checklist, a business simulator, a directory of business listings and third-party professionals, and a library of strategy guides. Core tools are free to use; advanced modeling sits behind a paid tier.

The design responds to a specific failure Nagchoudhury sees in financial content: volume without direction.

“Most people do not have an information problem. They have an action problem. They have consumed thousands of pieces of financial content and still do not know what to do next,” Nagchoudhury said.

Four Stages, Three Books

LetMoneyGrow.com organizes its material into four stages: Learn It, Grow It, Own It and Give It. The first three stages are anchored to books by Sankha Nagchoudhury. A Novice’s Guide to Wealth covers financial fundamentals, taxes, protection and investing. The Wealth Engine™ explores wealth systems, tax opportunities, assets, automation and protection. The forthcoming Buy Boring. Live Rich. focuses on acquiring and operating small businesses. The fourth stage, Give It, connects the platform to Hariom Helps Foundation and its educational mission.

Lessons From The Losses

Sankha Nagchoudhury brings more than three decades of experience as a senior technology executive, entrepreneur, investor, business investor and author. The curriculum draws as deliberately from the decisions that went wrong as from those that went right.

“I do not want to teach only from the investments and businesses that worked. Some of my most valuable financial lessons came from the decisions that did not,” Nagchoudhury said.

That framing shapes how the material treats risk, uncertainty, preparation, discipline and time, rather than presenting wealth building as a sequence of successful outcomes.

Recognition for Financial Education and Wealth Building

CEOTimes has named LetMoneyGrow.com the ‘Best Financial Education & Wealth Building Platform in the United States of 2026,’ citing its educational purpose, practical tools, responsible use of AI and connection to social impact.

LetMoneyGrow.com is a nonprofit-owned financial education platform offering AI-assisted learning, calculators, checklists, decision frameworks and books covering taxes, insurance, investing, digital assets, retirement, asset protection and small-business ownership. The platform provides education, not individualized professional advice. Investing, digital assets and business ownership involve risk, including possible loss of capital. Net proceeds from Let Money Grow support Hariom Helps Foundation. Learn more at https://letmoneygrow.com.

A deliberate limit on AI

LetMoneyGrow.com is an educational resource, not a financial, investment, tax, legal, insurance or business advisory service. Monet is built to help users understand concepts, explore scenarios and prepare questions for qualified professionals, not to replace financial advisors, certified public accountants, attorneys, insurance professionals or investment professionals.

“AI should not make important financial decisions for you. It should help you understand enough to ask better questions before you make them,” Nagchoudhury said.

Your Money Funds Scholarships

LetMoneyGrow.com is owned by Hariom Helps Foundation, a nonprofit working on education, scholarships and access to opportunity for young people. All proceeds from the platform support the Foundation’s mission of keeping students in school. It sits alongside two related initiatives: FundMyDreams.org helps young people seek support for educational needs, personal goals and meaningful aspirations and EmotionalTeen.com , a free emotional wellbeing platform for teenagers.

Under this structure, purchases and paid memberships help support educational opportunities for students, while free resources make practical financial education more accessible.

“The goal of LetMoneyGrow.com is not to tell people how to get rich. It is to help them understand money earlier, make better decisions, learn from mistakes, including mine, and give their money more time to work,” Nagchoudhury said.

About LetMoneyGrow.com

LetMoneyGrow.com is an educational resource, not a financial, investment, tax, legal, accounting, insurance, lending, valuation, brokerage or business advisory service. Monet may produce incomplete or inaccurate information, and its responses should be independently verified. Investing, digital assets, business ownership and related strategies involve substantial risk, including possible loss of capital. Users should consult qualified professionals before making financial, tax, legal, insurance or business decisions.

About Hariom Helps Foundation ( www.hariomhelps.com )

Hariom Helps Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that helps verified students overcome financial barriers to education by funding eligible school and college expenses. Through scholarships and youth-focused initiatives, the Foundation works to create educational opportunities and help students remain in school. Its mission is guided by a simple purpose: Creating Smiles.