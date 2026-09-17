Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc. Announces Preparations for “Project Whale” to Strengthen Institutional-Grade Asset Allocation and Risk Management

Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc. (“Liberty Partners Wealth” or “LPWM”), a global wealth management firm, today announced that it has begun preparations for Project Whale, a strategic initiative designed to integrate large-scale global market liquidity resources with LPWM’s proprietary quantitative risk management systems.

The initiative is intended to provide accredited investors and institutional clients with diversified asset allocation solutions focused on enhanced confidentiality, reduced transaction slippage, and regulatory compliance.

As global macroeconomic conditions and market structures continue to evolve, ultra-high-net-worth individuals (“UHNWIs”) and family offices increasingly face challenges when executing large-scale, or “whale-sized,” transactions and allocating capital across multiple markets. These challenges include higher market-impact costs, growing demand for transaction confidentiality, and increasingly complex regulatory and compliance requirements.

Project Whale is being developed as a core research and service enhancement initiative aimed at addressing these challenges in large-scale asset management.

Three Core Areas of Project Whale

1. Large-Scale Liquidity Access and Transaction Cost Optimization

Project Whale is designed to enhance liquidity management for large capital inflows and outflows through compliant over-the-counter (“OTC”) trading mechanisms and a global network of market makers.

By improving access to institutional liquidity and optimizing execution strategies, the initiative seeks to reduce transaction slippage and minimize market impact associated with large-volume trades.

2. Proprietary “Whale-Risk” Dynamic Risk Management Framework

Supported by LPWM’s quantitative research and development team, Project Whale will incorporate cross-asset hedging strategies, scenario analysis, and stress-testing models.

The Whale-Risk framework is designed to provide real-time risk monitoring and support downside-risk management strategies during periods of interest-rate volatility, macroeconomic uncertainty, and heightened market fluctuations.

3. Compliance Infrastructure and Dedicated Family Office Services

Subject to applicable regulatory requirements across major financial jurisdictions, Project Whale is expected to provide institutional clients with dedicated compliance and structuring support, including trust structures, special purpose vehicles (“SPVs”), and customized coordination services for family offices.

These capabilities are intended to support clients in navigating increasingly complex cross-border investment, asset structuring, and compliance requirements.

Executive Commentary

“In an environment where capital efficiency is becoming increasingly important and regulatory standards continue to evolve, managing large-scale assets requires more than sophisticated asset allocation. It also demands rigorous compliance infrastructure and disciplined risk management,” said a representative of the Liberty Partners Wealth Strategic Committee. “The preparation of Project Whale represents an important step in our evolution from traditional wealth management toward highly customized, technology-driven institutional services.”

LPWM stated that Project Whale is currently in the system integration and compliance preparation stage. The company expects to begin a pilot program in the fourth quarter of 2026 for selected institutional participants and eligible accredited investors on an invitation-only basis.

About Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc.

Liberty Partners Wealth Management Inc. is a wealth management firm focused on institutional-grade market research and global asset allocation. Supported by leading financial-market data resources and proprietary quantitative analytics systems, LPWM provides accredited investors with specialized market access, customized investment strategies, and structured risk management solutions.