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CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd expands into the Mexican market, driving the localization of AI services.

ByEthan Lin

Oct 7, 2026

CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd (hereinafter referred to as “CTE”) is a technology enterprise engaged in the research, development, and application of artificial intelligence technology; it is currently expanding its AI data service business in Mexico and strengthening its local operational capabilities.

Currently, CTE’s operations in Mexico primarily encompass AI model training, data annotation, content evaluation, and intelligent application testing, supporting the training and optimization of AI models through data processing, evaluation, and feedback.

As part of its business development in Mexico, CTE is strengthening local operations and talent training to familiarize personnel with relevant workflows, task requirements, and quality standards, while progressively enhancing their digital work capabilities.

As artificial intelligence products enter various countries and regions, differences in language, culture, and user habits have made localized data and real-world user feedback increasingly important for the training and application of these products. As a major global market for the Spanish language, Mexico offers a suitable environment for the linguistic localization of AI products, the gathering of user experience feedback, and the exploration of diverse application scenarios.

CTE aims to integrate local linguistic nuances and real-world application scenarios to further connect local talent with the company’s AI service ecosystem, thereby supporting the deployment and optimization of these services within Spanish-speaking environments.

Established in 2023, CTE operates in areas including AI model training and optimization, intelligent data analysis, content generation, and automation services.

Contact Information:

Contact Person: David Soell

Official Website: www.ctebuy.com

Official Email: [email protected]

Source: CTE Technology Advertising Co Ltd

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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