Digital Skills Academy Builds AI Into Its Entire Digital Marketing Curriculum

The online academy, which has trained more than 1,500 students across Russia and the CIS, now teaches work with neural networks inside every program, from SMM and performance marketing to analytics and marketing leadership

Digital Skills Academy (digitalskillsacademy.ru), an online school for digital marketing, IT and analytics, has rebuilt its catalog of 23 courses around artificial intelligence. Rather than offering AI as a separate elective, the academy now integrates neural networks into the practical tasks of each profession it teaches. Every program is reviewed every six months, and outdated tools are replaced with current ones.

The shift reflects how marketing work has changed. Content drafts, ad copy variations, audience research and campaign reporting are increasingly produced with AI assistance, and employers expect new specialists to arrive with that skill. The academy’s approach is to teach AI where marketers actually use it: inside SMM, traffic, analytics and strategy, not in isolation.

Courses are developed by 53 practicing experts, including specialists who manage advertising budgets of more than 1 billion rubles a year and instructors focused specifically on AI in marketing.

What the AI-focused catalog includes

Internet Marketer , the flagship program: 217 lessons, 12 case studies and 64 practical assignments, with AI tools applied across SEO, paid search, targeting and analytics.

, the flagship program: 217 lessons, 12 case studies and 64 practical assignments, with AI tools applied across SEO, paid search, targeting and analytics. AI for Business : 38 lessons, 40 ready-to-use prompts and 23 core AI tools for entrepreneurs and managers.

: 38 lessons, 40 ready-to-use prompts and 23 core AI tools for entrepreneurs and managers. SMM Manager : 53 lessons and 18 practical assignments on planning and producing social media content.

: 53 lessons and 18 practical assignments on planning and producing social media content. Marketing Director: 238 lessons and 55 assignments for specialists moving into marketing leadership.

Programs are almost entirely practice-based: 88% of course work consists of practical assignments, and 75% is built on real business cases.

“AI hasn’t replaced marketers, but it has changed what a marketer’s working day looks like,” said Alisher Fozilov, co-founder of Digital Skills Academy. “A course that teaches SMM or performance marketing the way it was done three years ago leaves people unprepared. Our instructors use these tools in their own work, so every program now teaches AI the way it’s actually used on real projects.”

About Digital Skills Academy

Digital Skills Academy is an online education platform for digital marketing, IT and analytics, founded by entrepreneurs in EdTech. The academy offers 23 courses and 4 modules, from beginner programs to marketing leadership, developed by 53 practicing experts. More than 1,500 students from Russia and the CIS have trained with the academy. All courses are delivered online, and graduates receive a diploma or certificate under the academy’s continuing education license, with an international diploma available jointly with the European Association HISTES. Digital Skills Academy is part of SF Education, co-founded by Alexander Valtsev and Alisher Fozilov.

Media contact:

Digital Skills Academy

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +7 (800) 555-14-39

Website: https://digitalskillsacademy.ru