Glodon Showcases How BIM Unlocks AI’s Value at PICQS QS Summit Manila 2026

On 3 October 2026, as a proud Platinum Sponsor of the 5th PICQS QS Summit Manila 2026, Glodon brought its Industrial AI × BIM 2.0 vision to the biggest quantity surveying event of the year in the Philippines — connecting with QS professionals from across the ASEAN region.

Organised by the Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyors (PICQS) under the theme “Together for Excellence: Quantity Surveyors Shaping The ASEAN Future”, the summit returned for its fifth edition at Dusit Thani Manila, Makati City. After four successful summits, the event once again gathered industry leaders, QS professionals and other allied disciplines for a milestone celebration of excellence, innovation and collaboration.

Turning AI from Concept into Construction Value

As one of the summit’s featured keynote speakers, Wataru Matsumoto, Vice President of Glodon Company Limited and Managing Director of Glodon International Market Development Department, presented “How BIM Unlocks the Value of AI in Construction.”

He opened with a hard truth: although AI could theoretically support the vast majority of construction-related tasks, real-world adoption remains far behind — because general-purpose AI is not built for engineering rules, industry data lacks a digital carrier, and workflows remain fragmented. His answer was the AI value tree: industrial AI models as the trunk, high-quality data as the roots, and high-value business scenarios as the fruit — all three are needed; none is enough alone.

That is where BIM comes in. “Without BIM, there is no industrial AI” — BIM gives AI a real, standardised, computable world. And BIM itself is evolving: from BIM 1.0 to BIM 2.0, from modeling buildings to managing data, from BM (Building Modeling) to IM (Information Management), where the model becomes a living, data-driven asset across the project lifecycle.

The keynote then moved from framework to practice. In lean cost management, AI-powered identification, model-based quantity takeoff and automatic BQ linking are redefining how quantities and costs are produced. Drawing on BIM 2.0 case studies, Matsumoto shared measurable results: civil-engineering quantity takeoff up to 62.5% faster, scheme-estimate accuracy improved by more than 22%, budget preparation accelerated by 50–60%, and cost measurement that traditionally took a week can now be completed in minutes.

For the QS profession, his message was clear: the role is moving upstream — from measuring what was drawn, to shaping what should be built. The question is not whether AI will change quantity surveying, but whether the profession writes the rules or inherits them.

From Insight to Application

At the Glodon booth, attendees experienced firsthand how these concepts translate into digital solutions that transform the way projects are delivered — from 5D BIM cost management to connected project collaboration and intelligent site operations.

The ideas shared at PICQS are also explored in Glodon’s BIM 2.0 White Paper — Evolving into BIM 2.0: A New Stage for BIM Application and Development. The white paper examines how BIM is evolving beyond modeling to turn project data into smarter decisions, more integrated workflows and greater project value, providing a broader framework and practical case studies around the convergence of BIM, data and AI.

Strengthening Ties Across ASEAN

Beyond the stage and the booth, the summit was an opportunity to deepen partnerships. Matsumoto held in-depth discussions with Ms. Julie Dela Cruz, Founder and Chairman of PICQS, on the global development of Philippine quantity surveyors — covering professional standards, digital capability, and how Filipino QS talent can continue to grow and be recognised on the international stage.

The conversations in Manila also reflect a wider national direction. Through the Build Better More programme and the Philippine Development Plan 2023–2028, the Philippines continues to prioritise the expansion and modernisation of infrastructure to support long-term economic and social development. This direction aligns closely with Glodon’s focus on greater cost certainty, data-driven cost and quantity management, and the continued development of QS professionals.

Looking ahead, Glodon also reaffirmed its commitment to contribute to the Philippine market, bringing its experience in digital construction and cost management to support the region’s next stage of growth.