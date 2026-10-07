EXEED Q3 2026: Global Sales Rise QoQ as Product Portfolio, Brand Presence, and User Ecosystem Move Upward Together

EXEED posted quarter-on-quarter global sales growth in Q3 2026, while its parent company, Chery Group, saw cumulative exports in the first three quarters exceed its total exports for the whole of last year. Throughout Q3, EXEED — a key driver of the Group’s premium push — continued to expand its global footprint by integrating new energy product rollouts, high-end scenario engagement, and user co-creation into its overseas operations. This approach reinforced its growth foundation and added strong momentum to the Group’s sustained development.

Multi-Powertrain Expansion Positions New Energy as a New Growth Engine

EXEED’s Q3 product rollouts focused primarily on new energy. On August 25, EXEED held its first post-refresh launch event in Eastern Europe, officially introducing the tech-infused comfort MX and the full-size flagship SUV ET8 at the “Premiere Night” — signaling a shift in the brand’s regional focus from product introduction to brand upgrading.

As plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV), range-extended electric vehicle (REEV), and battery electric vehicle (BEV) variants rolled out across different markets in the same quarter, the shift was directly reflected in the sales mix: In July, global sales climbed 23.94% month-on-month, while in August, new energy’s share of sales jumped 7.8 percentage points from the previous month. For EXEED, new energy has moved from being one EXLANTIX sub-line in its product portfolio to a primary growth driver of overall scale.

From International Sports to High-End Business and Political Stages

In the third quarter, as global football events lit up pitches throughout the summer, EXEED brought its “To What Comes Next” theme to life through immersive activations in markets from Warsaw to Riyadh to Casablanca. The brand hosted 113 Fan Zones and match-viewing events, drawing more than 50,000 participants online and offline. In September, EXEED served as the official sponsor of the 2026 Davis Cup in Rabat, Morocco, with the ET, ES, and RX showcased together — and the ET serving as one of the event’s official transport models.

EXLANTIX also made its mark at the Fangor Stars, a renowned art exhibition in Poland, and became the first new-energy brand to sponsor the Pride of Poland, the Polish National Arabian Horse Show. Meanwhile, the RX PHEV brought hands-on experiences to families and owner groups at the UK’s CarFest and a dedicated golf event in Madrid.

Meanwhile, EXEED has been stepping further into international business and political arenas. From September 8 to 10, the 35th Economic Forum in Karpacz, Poland, drew more than 6,000 guests from around 60 countries. Chery Group, EXEED’s parent company, came on board as the event’s exclusive VIP shuttle partner, with the EXLANTIX ES and EXLANTIX ET forming part of the shuttle fleet between Wrocław and Karpacz, while EXEED hosted a display at the main venue. In the same month, the Black Knight edition of the EXEED RX PHEV was showcased at the “Hungarian Economy 2030” forum in Budapest. These breakthroughs in brand presence are turning EXEED’s luxury and premium positioning from a static impression into something continually validated through real-world use and high-profile occasions.

From Engagement to Co-Creation: Deepening Connections with 550,000 Users

Beyond sales, the deeper transformation is unfolding in how EXEED connects with its users. As of September, EXEED’s overseas user base had topped 550,000 across more than 60 markets, with the EXEEDers Club now in its fifth year. Users are no longer just attendees at brand events: feedback from the track is shaping product tuning, and insights from co-creation sessions are finding their way into future designs. The relationship is moving from “witnessing” to “co-building.”

Since entering Morocco in February, EXEED has built 27 sales outlets and a 650-strong service team. With the RX and VX now on the market, local sales have climbed month-on-month for four straight months. To date, EXEED has built 165 sales outlets across 15 countries and regions, reaching core commercial districts in key global markets.

Looking back on the quarter, three tracks moved in tandem: product structure, brand presence across high-value scenarios and audience circles, and user relationships. New energy improved the sales mix, high-end scenarios lifted brand perception, and the user ecosystem deepened the foundation for word-of-mouth and repeat purchases. From October 18 to 23, the 2026 EXEED International User Summit, themed “The Pulse Lives on,” will take place at the brand’s headquarters in China. The Brand Design Day will spotlight interiors and a new design language, the Track Experience Day will unfold at the Zhejiang International Circuit, and intelligent ecosystem partner AiMOGA Robotics will return to the stage.