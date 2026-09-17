macOS 27 Golden Gate Brings Siri AI Deeper Into Mac Workflows

Apple has released macOS 27 Golden Gate, bringing its new Siri AI to the Mac alongside redesigned windows, icons and interface elements. While Siri AI shares many capabilities with its iPhone counterpart, access to Mac files, messages, emails and active windows gives the assistant additional context for work performed on a desktop.

Users can invoke Siri AI from anywhere on screen and ask questions about visible content, request summaries or find additional information. Someone viewing a product, for example, can ask Siri to find alternatives without manually copying details into another app.

Siri Can Read Windows and Selected Screen Content

Apple’s Visual Intelligence tools also let users control how much screen context Siri receives. Command + Shift + Space adds the focused window to the request, while Command + Shift + 6 opens a selection tool for choosing a specific portion of the screen.

Once something is selected, users can ask questions, perform image searches or access context-sensitive actions such as adding contact information or looking up a location. The approach gives Siri functionality similar to AI assistants that have appeared in browsers and desktop tools, but integrates that capability directly into macOS.

Spotlight has also gained deeper AI functions. Users can ask Siri web questions from Spotlight while narrowing searches to applications, files, actions or clipboard contents, and can launch Shortcuts or revisit recent searches from the same interface.

Because Siri can use personal context across files, emails and messages, searches can include information that previously required opening several applications. The assistant can retrieve details such as membership information, travel plans or dates mentioned in documents and conversations.

Writing, Safari and Finder Gain AI Features

Siri now works directly with selected text across the Mac, allowing users to proofread, improve or rewrite passages and generate drafts inside text fields. These capabilities give the assistant a larger workspace than on mobile devices, particularly for longer documents and writing tasks.

Safari adds AI-powered page monitoring that can alert users when a webpage changes, including price reductions, updated policies or new posts. The browser can also automatically group tabs by topic, while Finder and save dialogs can suggest filenames based on the content and context of a document.

Golden Gate also updates the Mac interface with Liquid Glass icons, adjustable transparency, more consistent window corners, edge-to-edge sidebars and clearer highlighting for active windows. Other additions include expanded child safety controls, cross-platform shared photo albums, improved Mail search, iPhone Mirroring app resizing and faster suggestions for creating Calendar events.

macOS 27 Golden Gate is available as a free update for supported Macs, including Apple Silicon MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models from 2020 onward, Apple Silicon iMac models from 2021 onward, Mac mini models from 2020 onward, Mac Studio models from 2022 onward, Mac Pro models from 2023 onward and MacBook Neo.

Featured image credits: Apple

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