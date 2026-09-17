Daydream Adds Photo and Siri Shopping Tools With iOS 27

Daydream has launched two iPhone features that let shoppers turn saved outfit photos into product searches and find clothing through Siri without opening the app. The AI-powered fashion discovery company built both tools using Apple’s new iOS 27 developer capabilities, which became publicly available this week.

The features require an iPhone running iOS 27 with Siri AI enabled and the free Daydream app installed. They expand Daydream’s approach to fashion discovery beyond searches performed directly inside its app.

Saved Outfit Photos Become Shoppable Searches

The first feature analyzes fashion images already stored in a user’s Photos library. Daydream identifies individual pieces in an outfit, such as sweaters, pants, shoes and accessories, before searching its catalog of roughly 3 million products for exact or similar matches.

A screenshot saved from Instagram or Pinterest can therefore become a shopping query without requiring the user to manually describe each item. When Daydream recognizes an exact product that remains available, it can direct the shopper to the retailer selling it; otherwise, the app returns visually similar alternatives.

Users can also add natural-language instructions to modify the search. Daydream CEO and co-founder Julie Bornstein said someone could, for example, select a sweater from an image but ask the service to find it in red.

The second feature connects Daydream with Siri AI, allowing shoppers to search through voice or text without first opening the Daydream app. A request can include contextual details such as the type of event, desired item or occasion.

Results can become more personalized when a user has created a Style Passport containing information such as sizes, preferred brands, personal style and budget.

Daydream Wants AI to Follow Shopping Across the iPhone

Daydream launched its app last year and says more than 1.5 million shoppers now browse products from more than 325 retailers and 10,000 brands. Its catalog includes retailers and labels such as Uniqlo, J.Crew, Reformation, Gucci, Anthropologie and Nordstrom.

The company sees the new iOS integrations as steps toward building an AI shopping agent that can understand a person’s preferences across different places where they discover products. Bornstein said Daydream plans to make greater use of on-device intelligence so its shopping tools can appear during everyday browsing rather than requiring users to begin every search within the app.

The launch also places Daydream among a growing group of companies using AI for fashion and product discovery, alongside services from Google, Amazon and smaller companies such as Onton and Alta.

Featured image credits: Daydream

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.