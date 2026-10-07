Lisa Gottesman, Gateway Fort Myers Real Estate Agent, Ranked No. 4 RealTrends Individual Agent in Fort Myers and Top 10 Statewide at eXp Realty Florida

Lisa Gottesman , founder of The Gottesman Group at eXp Realty, has been ranked No. 4 among individual agents in Fort Myers by RealTrends and tied for No. 7 among individual agents statewide by units closed on eXp Realty’s August 2026 Florida leaderboard.

The eXp ranking was finalized September 11 and distributed through the eXp Florida State Broker. It measures closed transaction units, while the RealTrends ranking provides a local comparison of individual agent production in Fort Myers.

Gottesman has more than 20 years of real estate experience, having been licensed in Florida in 2005. Her reported career production exceeds 1,000 closed transactions and $475 million in sales. She is also an eXp ICON Agent and eXp Luxury member.

Measuring Current Production

The August eXp ranking provides a snapshot of current transaction activity rather than cumulative career production. Gottesman said the units measurement is significant because each transaction represents a completed client engagement regardless of property price.

“A $1.5 million waterfront closing and a $250,000 condo count the same on a units leaderboard,” Gottesman said. “Each one represents a client who had a deadline, a negotiation that could have gone sideways, an inspection, a lender, and a closing date that had to hold.”

The RealTrends recognition provides a separate local benchmark, placing Gottesman among the leading individual agents competing in the Fort Myers market.

Specializing in Listings That Did Not Sell

Gottesman’s business includes expired and cancelled listings, distressed properties, short sales, pre foreclosures, estate sales, new construction, luxury homes, waterfront properties, relocation, and investment real estate.

Her Certified Move In Ready program is designed for properties that did not sell during a previous listing period. The program can include professional staging, photography, drone and video tours, and digital marketing.

Rather than relying solely on price reductions, Gottesman evaluates why a property failed to attract a successful offer. Her process considers presentation, condition, marketing, buyer objections, competing inventory, builder inventory, and pricing within the property’s specific subdivision or micro market.

“When a home sits on the market without selling, price is only one potential factor,” Gottesman said. “My job is to diagnose the structural disconnect and fix it.”

Her resources for homeowners include an expired listings resource, a home valuation, and information on preparing properties for resale.

New Construction Expertise in Gateway

Gottesman’s experience with new construction is connected to her family background. Her father was a building contractor, and she grew up around the construction business before entering real estate.

That experience informs her work with buyers evaluating new construction in Gateway and throughout Southwest Florida. The Gottesman Group maintains dedicated resources for communities including

River Hall Homes

Kingston by Lennar

Willow by Lennar

Turnleaf by Lennar

Daniels Creek by Lennar

Valencia Golf and Country Club

Gottesman’s approach focuses on factors beyond the advertised base price, including homesite premiums, upgrades, builder incentives, financing requirements, homeowners association costs, Community Development District assessments, insurance, and future resale competition.

A Community Focus Across Southwest Florida

The Gottesman Group serves Fort Myers, Gateway, Cape Coral, Estero, Punta Gorda, and surrounding areas throughout Lee and Collier Counties.

The group maintains community resources covering Stoneybrook at Gateway, Pelican Preserve, Arborwood Preserve, The Club at Gateway, Hampton Park, Timber Creek, WildBlue in Estero, and Sandoval in Cape Coral.

For relocating buyers, these communities can differ substantially in amenities, association costs, golf or boating access, property types, and ongoing ownership expenses. Gottesman’s community specific resources are intended to help buyers compare those factors before selecting a property.

Her luxury practice through eXp Luxury includes waterfront and golf community properties. In this segment, property marketing can require reaching buyers outside Southwest Florida and explaining factors such as waterfront access, bridge clearance, membership structures, neighborhood amenities, and location.

Buyers Are Comparing Ownership Equations, Not Houses

Southwest Florida presents an unusually wide menu: new construction, luxury, golf, waterfront, 55-plus, gated, and conventional residential, often within a few miles of each other.

Gottesman maintains dedicated resources for eight communities, and each one produces a different calculation. Stronger amenities against higher association costs. Golf access against a membership structure a buyer needs to read carefully. Builder incentives against a resale that already includes the upgrades. Waterfront access against what maintenance and insurance will run on a Gulf-access property.

Stoneybrook at Gateway

Pelican Preserve

Arborwood Preserve

The Club at Gateway

Hampton Park

Timber Creek

WildBlue in Estero

Sandoval in Cape Coral

Increasingly the sequence runs backward from how it used to. Clients pick a way of living first, then a house. Boating, golf, pickleball, resort amenities, active-adult programming, gated security, proximity to Southwest Florida International, or a lock-and-leave property that asks nothing of an owner who is gone five months a year. Someone relocating often knows they want Fort Myers without knowing which version of Fort Myers fits them, which is the gap her community content is built to close.

Recognition and Career Benchmarks

Gottesman has been recognized among the top 5% of Lee County REALTORS®, named a FastExpert Top Agent for 2026, and received the Gulfshore Life Five Star Realtor designation for 10 consecutive years.

Her reported career figures include more than 1,000 transactions and more than $475 million in closed sales. Zillow currently records 713 sales and 68 five star reviews, with tracked transaction prices ranging from $149,000 to $1.8 million.

The August 2026 eXp Florida ranking reflects units closed during that month and is separate from cumulative career production.

“The statewide ranking is an honor, but real estate remains fundamentally hyper local,” Gottesman said. “A client hires an agent because they trust that person understands the specific builder, HOA or CDD assessment, insurance reality, and market conditions affecting their single property.”

Working With The Gottesman Group

Buyers can run an advanced search, explore the map search, browse newest listings or open houses, review market reports, estimate payments with the mortgage calculator, or register for listing alerts.

Sellers can request a home valuation. Homeowners whose listing expired or was cancelled, or who are facing a short sale, pre-foreclosure, or estate sale, can start with the expired listings resource.

About Lisa Gottesman

Lisa Gottesman is the founder of The Gottesman Group at eXp Realty and a Southwest Florida real estate professional specializing in expired and cancelled listings, distressed seller properties, residential sales, luxury homes, waterfront real estate, new construction, relocation, investment property, gated communities, and golf oriented neighborhoods.

Licensed in Florida since 2005, Gottesman serves Fort Myers, Gateway, Cape Coral, Estero, Punta Gorda, and surrounding communities across Lee and Collier Counties. She is an eXp ICON Agent and eXp Luxury member.

Learn more a t GottesmanGroupFL.com , eXp Realty agent profile and Facebook . Contact them directly at [email protected] .