Pike Plumbing Launches Home Service Plans Ahead of Washington Winter

Pike Plumbing & Sewer has launched new annual home plumbing service plans designed to help Washington homeowners identify potential plumbing concerns earlier and keep water heaters maintained before problems turn into unexpected repairs.

The new Pike Advantage Plans arrive as homeowners across the Puget Sound region prepare their properties for the colder months. Washington’s winter weather can put additional pressure on residential plumbing, particularly exposed pipes and plumbing located near exterior walls, attics and crawl spaces.

Rather than waiting for a leak, water heater problem or other plumbing issue to interrupt the household, Pike Plumbing’s new plans combine scheduled annual maintenance with a broader inspection of accessible plumbing components throughout the home.

“We wanted to give homeowners a simple way to stay ahead of their plumbing instead of only thinking about it when something stops working,” said Pike Plumbing & Sewer. “The annual visit gives us an opportunity to maintain the water heater, look at the wider plumbing system and explain anything that may need attention.”

Annual Plumbing Care Extends Beyond the Water Heater

Pike Plumbing has introduced separate Advantage Plans for homes with traditional tank-style and tankless water heaters.

The tank-style plan costs $250 per year plus tax and includes an annual drain and flush for a qualifying water heater, visible condition and accessible connection checks, and a home plumbing system inspection.

The tankless plan costs $350 per year plus tax. It includes heat exchanger descaling on qualifying units with appropriate service valves, checks of accessible connections, venting and components, and the same broader annual plumbing inspection.

According to Pike Plumbing, both plans are priced $100 below the company’s regular annual maintenance price for the corresponding type of water heater.

During the annual visit, technicians can also examine accessible plumbing around kitchens and bathrooms, exposed water piping, laundry connections, household water pressure, applicable gas and seismic safety components, and safely accessible crawlspace plumbing.

The objective is to identify visible concerns and discuss potential next steps with homeowners before smaller issues have an opportunity to become more disruptive.

Homeowners can review Pike’s plans and information about common plumbing problems and maintenance solutions through the company’s website.

Members Receive Repair Savings and Priority Scheduling

The new plans extend beyond the scheduled annual visit.

Members receive 10% off eligible plumbing repairs, with savings of up to $500 per qualifying project, as well as 10% off eligible diagnostic fees. Membership also includes priority scheduling and a one-year workmanship warranty on qualifying repairs, subject to the company’s applicable terms and exclusions.

Repairs, replacement parts and installation work are not included in the annual plan price, allowing homeowners to review recommended work separately when an inspection identifies an issue.

The structure is intended to make routine maintenance more predictable while giving homeowners additional benefits if a plumbing problem arises during the year.

For larger unexpected repairs or replacement projects, Pike Plumbing also offers information about financing for plumbing for eligible customers who prefer to manage project costs over time.

Preventive Maintenance Takes on Added Importance in Washington

The launch comes ahead of the period when cold temperatures can expose weaknesses in residential plumbing.

Washington State health officials advise property owners to prepare plumbing for cold weather, including protecting pipes in areas such as crawl spaces and near exterior walls. Leaks can also result in unnecessary water loss, making routine inspection and early detection an important part of maintaining a home’s plumbing system.

Water heaters present another maintenance consideration because they operate throughout the year but can easily be overlooked until hot water becomes unreliable or the unit develops a visible problem.

Pike Plumbing’s plans are designed to put that maintenance on a recurring schedule rather than relying on homeowners to remember when service is due.

Both Advantage Plans include one scheduled visit each year and continue until canceled. Pike Plumbing says any annual plan price adjustment is limited to no more than 2% of the previous year’s price, although an annual increase is not automatic.

Local Plumbing Service Across the Puget Sound Region

Pike Plumbing & Sewer serves residential and commercial customers across King, Pierce and Snohomish counties from locations in Kent and Granite Falls.

The company was built by Anthony Estrella and Corey Moline, who grew up as sons of tradesmen before later working together at another local plumbing company. They subsequently founded Pike Plumbing with a focus on building a customer-oriented local plumbing business.

Operations are also supported by Amy Estrella and Rachel Moline. Estrella brings a background in supply chain and operations management, while Moline began her career in the trades as a machinist before moving into business management.

Pike Plumbing provides water heater, drain, sewer, kitchen and bathroom plumbing, pipe repair, inspection and other residential and commercial plumbing services throughout its Washington service area.

Homeowners interested in the Pike Advantage Plans can contact the company to confirm service-area and equipment eligibility.

For more information, visit:

https://pikewa.com/

About Pike Plumbing & Sewer

Pike Plumbing & Sewer is a full-service plumbing company serving residential and commercial properties across King, Pierce and Snohomish counties in Washington. Based in Kent with an additional location in Granite Falls, the company provides water heater services, drain and sewer work, plumbing repairs, inspections, kitchen and bathroom plumbing and other plumbing services.