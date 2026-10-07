WitsType AI Expands AI Consulting and Transformation Services for Businesses

WitsType AI, an artificial intelligence consulting and transformation agency based in Toronto, Ontario, is expanding its services for small and medium sized businesses, mid market companies, and enterprises seeking to integrate artificial intelligence into daily operations, customer engagement, sales, and business workflows.

The company is led by founder and CEO Krieshan Sivabalan, a former computer engineer and sales executive who now works with business owners to identify practical opportunities for AI implementation and build systems around their existing operations.

From AI Strategy to Implementation

WitsType AI positions its services around implementation rather than AI education alone. The company works with businesses to assess existing workflows, identify areas where automation can create measurable operational improvements, and develop systems designed around each organization’s processes.

Its service offering includes AI chatbots and conversational agents, AI voice agents, business automation and workflows, lead management systems, AI dashboards, social media automation, and AI strategy and transformation consulting.

The company’s AI chatbot solutions can be configured around a business’s products, services, frequently asked questions, and communication style. These systems can be deployed across websites and messaging channels to handle inquiries, qualify prospects, and support appointment scheduling.

WitsType AI also develops voice based AI agents for businesses that receive inbound calls. These systems can answer common questions, collect caller information, qualify service requests, and schedule callbacks, including during periods when a company’s staff is unavailable.

Applying AI to Lead Management

Lead response and follow up are another area of focus for WitsType AI. The company develops systems that can respond to new inquiries, qualify prospects, update customer relationship management systems, and route leads according to predefined criteria.

According to WitsType AI, one implementation reduced lead response time to under 60 seconds by automatically activating an AI based qualification and follow up process after a prospect submitted a form.

The company has also developed lead intelligence dashboards that consolidate information such as lead status, call outcomes, qualification scores, and next actions. The objective is to provide business operators with a centralized view of their sales pipeline without relying on manual spreadsheet updates.

AI Systems Across Multiple Industries

WitsType AI has developed and implemented AI systems for businesses operating in areas including real estate, mortgage services, construction, property management, financial services, ecommerce, fitness, wellness, professional services, and content businesses.

Among its reported implementations are automated messaging systems connecting advertising lead forms with WhatsApp follow up, AI chatbots for fitness and wellness businesses, and ManyChat automation for Instagram based businesses.

The agency has also developed AI voice reception systems for companies in roofing, construction, and property management. These systems are designed to capture information from inbound callers, answer routine questions, and support follow up when staff members are unavailable.

Reported Business Results

WitsType AI cites several client implementations as examples of how businesses have applied AI to revenue and operational processes.

For a mortgage brokerage, the company reports that an AI lead qualification and follow up system contributed to more than $44,000 in additional annual revenue. The system was designed to respond to inquiries quickly, re engage older leads, and support appointment booking without adding additional headcount.

For a property management operation managing more than 400 units, WitsType AI reports that an AI operations system automated approximately 80 percent of tenant communications, including maintenance requests, tenant inquiries, and lease renewal processes.

The company also reports an implementation for a general contractor that automated estimating and client follow up, with annual revenue increasing from approximately $180,000 to $260,000 within 90 days. Results described by the company are based on individual client implementations and may vary according to business circumstances.

A Focus on Custom Implementation

WitsType AI differentiates its consulting model by combining strategy, system development, and ongoing optimization. Rather than directing businesses toward a single software platform, the company evaluates how existing teams and processes operate before determining where AI can be incorporated.

The process generally begins with an AI strategy call followed by an assessment of business workflows and potential automation opportunities. WitsType AI then develops a prioritized roadmap and, where appropriate, builds and deploys the recommended systems within the company’s existing technology environment.

The company also provides ongoing optimization intended to refine systems as business requirements change.

Founder Brings Engineering and Sales Experience

Krieshan founded WitsType AI after working across engineering and sales. His background combines technical knowledge with experience in revenue focused business functions, informing the agency’s approach to AI implementation.

Under his leadership, WitsType AI works with business owners and teams to connect AI capabilities with practical business objectives, including lead management, customer communication, workflow automation, and operational visibility.

The company states that its team includes engineers and senior sales professionals who support the development and deployment of AI systems for organizations at different stages of growth.

About WitsType AI

WitsType AI is an AI consulting and transformation agency based in Toronto, Ontario, serving small and medium sized businesses, mid market organizations, and enterprises. The company helps businesses identify, build, and implement AI systems across sales, operations, customer experience, and workflow automation.

WitsType AI provides AI strategy and transformation consulting, AI chatbots and conversational agents, AI voice agents, business automation, lead management and AI dashboards, and social media AI automation.

Visit their website or contact them through email at [email protected] .