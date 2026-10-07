Troy Hansford, Realtor in Aurora, CO, Marks 31 Years and $903 Million in Sales With RE/MAX Circle of Legends Honors

Troy Hansford , leader of the Troy Hansford Team at RE/MAX Professionals, is marking a career that now spans more than three decades in Colorado real estate. That career includes $903 million in lifetime sales volume and a set of RE/MAX honors that few agents in the country hold together.

For 24 of those years, he did it while working another job.

Two Careers at Once

Hansford earned his real estate license in 1995. He also served as a Firefighter Paramedic with South Metro Fire Rescue from 1989 to 2019, a full thirty-year career of its own.

The overlap is the story. From 1995 to 2019 he was working shifts at the firehouse and closing transactions, which is not a résumé line so much as an explanation of how he works.

Emergency medicine trains a specific set of reflexes: triage what actually matters, stay calm while other people are not, move fast without moving carelessly, and communicate clearly to someone having the worst day of their life.

Those transfer directly. A financing condition that surfaces four days before closing, an inspection that turns up something structural, a buyer who withdraws mid-contract: these are the moments where a transaction is won or lost, and they reward exactly the disposition a paramedic spends thirty years building.

The RE/MAX Honors

Hansford’s recognition within RE/MAX reflects sustained production across multiple decades rather than a strong stretch:

The spacing matters as much as the awards. Hall of Fame in 2006, Lifetime Achievement in 2010, Circle of Legends in 2021: recognition arriving steadily across fifteen years, through the 2008 collapse, the recovery, the pandemic distortion, and the rate-driven correction that followed. Very few agents in any market produce at that level through all of it.

The Team Behind the Numbers

Hansford leads a Denver Metro team credited with over 2,124 homes sold, 100+ years of combined real estate experience, and a career average of 99% of asking price.

That last figure is the one sellers should read closely. A 99% career list-to-sale average, held across thousands of transactions and multiple market cycles, is a measure of pricing discipline. Agents who routinely take overpriced listings do not hold 99%. They accumulate price reductions and extended days on market that pull the average down. Holding it that long means the pricing conversation happens honestly at the start.

The team also stands behind a “Your Home Sold Guaranteed” program for sellers, a commitment few agents are willing to put in writing.

Team members include Shawn Hansford, Shannon Fiala, Courtney Vance, and Mallory Sollie.

Shawn Hansford has been a licensed Realtor since 1995 and is Troy’s wife and team partner. She oversees operations, marketing, listings, and showings, ensuring clients’ needs are met.

Shannon Fiala grew up in real estate and returned to the family business after earning a Master’s in Business Marketing from Regis University. She supports the team while volunteering with children and enjoying travel and the outdoors.

Courtney Vance joined the team in 2006 as Transaction Manager and became licensed in 2010. For 20 years, she has kept transactions organized and on schedule, helping clients reach closing without open issues.

Mallory Sollie brings 13+ years of photography, marketing, branding, and social media experience. She works with buyers and sellers, emphasizing honest communication and strong client relationships.

On Camera and In the Community

Hansford hosts episodes of American Dream TV, profiling Denver-area communities and the businesses inside them, including a segment on SE Aurora’s Southlands Mall featuring restaurateur John Mars, who opened two restaurants during COVID. Additional episodes are available on his YouTube channel .

He is also a longtime supporter of Children’s Miracle Network, the cause most closely associated with the RE/MAX network and The South Metro Fire Fighter Foundation.

Communities Served

The Troy Hansford Team maintains 24 dedicated community and neighborhood guides across the South Denver Metro area, including subdivision-level resources most agents do not build.

Cities: Aurora · Denver · Parker · Castle Rock · Highlands Ranch · Littleton · Lakewood · Arvada · Brighton · Northglenn · Thornton · Westminster · Wheat Ridge

Neighborhoods: Blackstone · Canterberry Crossing · Clarke Farms · Greenfield · Meridian Village · Pinery · Saddle Rock · Stonegate · Tallyn’s Reach · The Farm · The Meadows

Why Experience Still Matters

Market conditions change, contract terms evolve, and technology keeps reshaping how homes are marketed. What does not change is that most people buy or sell a handful of times in their lives, under deadline, with their largest asset at stake.

That is where three decades of pattern recognition earns its keep. The value is not in knowing today’s inventory, which anyone can look up, but in having seen what happens next.

Working With the Troy Hansford Team

Sellers can review the seller resources and the “Your Home Sold Guaranteed” program, or request a home value estimate.

Buyers can explore buyer resources, run an advanced search or map search, and browse featured listings, luxury homes, mountain view homes, and new construction. A free Property Tracker account delivers new listings by email as they hit the market.

About Troy Hansford

Troy Hansford is a Colorado licensed real estate broker with more than 31 years in the industry and 25 years with RE/MAX. He leads the Troy Hansford Team at RE/MAX Professionals in Aurora and has generated more than $903 million in lifetime sales volume.

Licensed since 1995, he served concurrently as a Firefighter Paramedic with South Metro Fire Rescue from 1989 to 2019. His career honors include induction into the RE/MAX Hall of Fame (2006), the RE/MAX Lifetime Achievement Award (2010), the RE/MAX Circle of Legends (2021), and many years at RE/MAX Diamond Club level. He hosts episodes of American Dream TV and is a longtime supporter of Children’s Miracle Network.

Learn more at TroyHansford.com , YouTube (American Dream TV episodes) , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X and email at [email protected] .