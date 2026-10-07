Daniel DeCapua, Realtor in Ann Arbor, MI, Says After 2,000 Career Sales That Another Price Cut Is Not Always the Answer

After more than 20 years in real estate, Daniel DeCapua , owner and team leader of Spotlight Home Team at RE/MAX Platinum, has passed 2,000 career sales. The number is not the story he wants to tell. The story is what 2,000 transactions have taught him about one specific homeowner: the one whose house did not sell.

A successful listing can make selling look simple, but the more instructive transactions are those that stall. Showings happen without offers, feedback repeats, prices drop, and eventually the listing expires or is withdrawn.

DeCapua believes these situations require a closer look before another price reduction. The issue may involve presentation, marketing, buyer targeting, property uniqueness, or the previous selling strategy.

What 2,000 Sales Teach You About the Ones That Stall

A successful listing can look simple: photos go up, showings follow, an offer arrives, and the home closes.

The more instructive transactions are the ones that stall. Showings happen without offers. Feedback repeats. The seller cuts the price, sometimes more than once, until the listing expires or is withdrawn. DeCapua believes those situations deserve a diagnosis before another reduction becomes the default.

His clients often have listings that generate traffic but no offers, have already reduced the price, expired or been withdrawn, or involve properties unusual enough that a standard MLS strategy falls short. For some, changing agents or direction can also feel difficult.

“When a home doesn’t sell, the answer isn’t automatically another price reduction. Sometimes the property needs a different audience, a different marketing strategy or simply a fresh approach,” DeCapua said.

Ann Arbor Buyers Have More Time and More Choice

Market data suggests sellers are operating in a different environment than a year ago.

In Ann Arbor, homes average 41 days on market, four days longer than a year earlier. Homes sell for an average 99.4% of list price, while 33.7% of listings take a price cut, up 4.7 percentage points year over year, according to Redfin’s Ann Arbor market data.

Across Washtenaw County, MichRIC figures reported by Reinhart Realtors show 467 new listings in August, up 6.4% year over year, against 305 sales. Average days on market rose 27.6% to 37 days, while the average sale price reached $504,067.

The numbers do not indicate a collapse. Most sellers still close near asking price. But buyers have more opportunities to compare, making positioning increasingly important.

Price Is a Lever, Not the Only Lever

DeCapua does not dismiss pricing. An overpriced home can struggle, and repeated feedback may confirm that price is the issue.

What he challenges is the idea that price is the only remaining lever. Positioning also includes photography, video, property descriptions, digital advertising, open houses, agent outreach, response time, and using buyer feedback to improve the strategy.

That becomes especially important for properties that do not fit neatly into standard comparable-sales models, such as acreage, custom homes, log homes, estates or unusual locations. For those properties, identifying and reaching the buyer who values what makes the home different can matter as much as the price itself.

His site organizes searches around several of those categories directly, including homes with land, lakefront homes, single story homes, homes near downtown, and Ann Arbor condos.

A Case Where the Open House Found the Buyer

A property on Dauncy Road in Flat Rock shows how the strategy works. The 6.48-acre, 2,664-square-foot home had sat with another agent through multiple price reductions without selling. When Spotlight Home Team took over, DeCapua expanded the marketing with broader advertising, video, media, continued open houses and active follow-up with buyers and showing agents. The buyer ultimately came through an open house.

For DeCapua, the lesson is simple: another price reduction was not enough. A different, more active marketing plan found the right buyer.

A Current Example in Tipton

DeCapua’s current listing at 2487 Monroe Road in Tipton is a 2006 custom log home on roughly 14 wooded acres, featuring Amish beams, radiant floor heating, a wood-burning fireplace and a 32×40 pole barn.

Unique properties cannot always be marketed like typical subdivision homes. The goal is to identify what makes the property different, find buyers who value those features and market it accordingly.

Communication Is Marketing

DeCapua’s journalism background shapes his approach. A Michigan State journalism graduate and former professional stand-up comedian, he emphasizes asking questions, reading reactions and adapting quickly.

For him, communication means staying responsive, following up with agents, gathering feedback and adjusting strategy. Ten showings without an offer is data; the goal is determining whether the issue is price, condition, layout, location or marketing.

That approach is reflected in Spotlight Home Team’s 600-plus five-star reviews across Zillow, Google and other platforms.

Small Advantages Matter

DeCapua sees modest market shifts as reasons to maximize every opportunity. Better photography, stronger video, additional outreach, timely follow-up or another open house can make the difference. On Dauncy Road, that extra open house found the buyer.

Career totals and awards are as reported by Spotlight Home Team. Zillow figures reflect that platform’s record as of this release and are lower than the team’s career totals, which include transactions outside Zillow’s tracking. Property details for Dauncy Road and Monroe Road are drawn from public listing records.

More Than One Kind of Difficult Sale

Expired listings are one category of complicated transaction. Spotlight Home Team handles others.

The team maintains a dedicated probate and estate sales practice, which carries its own timelines, court requirements, and family dynamics, along with several guides for families selling an inherited home. It also offers property management for owners who are not selling yet.

Sellers can start with the home seller’s guide or DeCapua’s write-up on preparing, pricing, and marketing an Ann Arbor home in 2026.

Communities Served

Spotlight Home Team works throughout Ann Arbor, Washtenaw County, and Southeast Michigan, with dedicated resources for six markets:

Ann Arbor

Brighton

Ypsilanti

Howell

Saline

Dexter

The team also works in Chelsea, Flat Rock, and neighboring Southeast Michigan communities.

Homeowners whose listings have expired, been withdrawn or simply failed to produce the results they expected can learn more at SpotlightHomeTeam.com . Connect with DeCapua on Facebook , Instagram , YouTube , LinkedIn and TikTok , or contact DeCapua directly at 734-730-7061 or email [email protected] .

About Daniel DeCapua and Spotlight Home Team

Daniel DeCapua is owner and team leader of Spotlight Home Team at RE/MAX Platinum, serving Ann Arbor and Southeast Michigan. With 20+ years in real estate, he has closed 2,000+ sales and over $500 million in volume, earning RE/MAX Circle of Legends and Hall of Fame recognition.

A Michigan State University journalism graduate and former stand-up comedian, DeCapua leads a full-service team supporting clients through staging, marketing, estate sales, and property management. He is also active in the Ann Arbor community.