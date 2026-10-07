India Blocks Jack Dorsey’s Bitchat From App Stores And Limits Access To Messaging Platform

Jack Dorsey’s decentralized messaging app Bitchat has been removed from Apple’s App Store and Google Play in India following a government order issued under the country’s information technology laws. The action marks the latest effort by Indian authorities to restrict access to the open-source messaging platform, which is designed to function without internet connectivity.

Dorsey said the Indian government directed Apple to remove Bitchat from its App Store in the country. A notice from Apple, which Dorsey shared on X, stated that India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued the request under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, a legal provision used for government-ordered online blocking.

App Removed From Apple And Google Platforms

According to Apple’s notice, Bitchat will remain available in App Store markets outside India. However, access through Apple’s TestFlight beta-testing platform will also be blocked for users in the country.

The app was also unavailable on Google Play in India when TechCrunch checked on Saturday. In addition, Bitchat’s website could not be accessed through multiple internet service providers across the country.

Neither Apple, Google, nor India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology responded to requests for comment regarding the restrictions.

Government Scrutiny Began Earlier This Year

Launched in July 2025, Bitchat uses Bluetooth mesh networking to allow nearby devices to exchange encrypted messages without relying on mobile networks, internet access, or centralized servers.

The platform first came under scrutiny in July 2026 when Indian authorities ordered GitHub to remove repositories linked to the project. At the time, the government argued that Bitchat’s design made it difficult for law enforcement agencies to intercept communications or identify users.

Authorities also cited the app’s ability to continue functioning during internet shutdowns. That earlier action relied on provisions governing intermediary liability under India’s information technology laws, while the latest order references Section 69A.

Digital Rights Groups Challenge Legal Basis

The Internet Freedom Foundation, a New Delhi-based digital rights organization, criticized the latest blocking order and described it as unconstitutional.

The group argued that Section 69A permits authorities to block unlawful content but does not provide grounds to prohibit a messaging application solely because it can operate during internet shutdowns.

The organization also noted that neither the blocking order nor the allegedly unlawful content used to justify the restriction has been made public.

Restrictions Coincide With Protests

The latest action against Bitchat comes as India experiences a new wave of youth-led protests related to changes in the country’s voter rolls.

According to reports, police detained several demonstrators in New Delhi on Saturday as protesters called for the resignation of India’s chief election commissioner over allegations involving electoral roll manipulation.

Authorities also suspended internet services around New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar area for 12 hours on Friday during demonstrations.

During protests earlier this year, demonstrators reportedly turned to Bitchat and the messaging app Briar after internet services were restricted.

Downloads Surged During Earlier Internet Shutdowns

Interest in Bitchat increased sharply in India following the July protests and internet disruptions.

According to data from market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, India accounted for approximately 85% of Bitchat’s global downloads between July 17 and July 23. During the preceding 30-day period, the country represented only about 1% of the app’s worldwide downloads.

The surge highlighted growing interest in messaging platforms that can continue operating when traditional internet services become unavailable.

Featured image credits: Linkedin

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