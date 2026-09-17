Maiden Hair Extensions Rolls Out Stylist Masterclasses in Melbourne

Maiden Hair Extensions has expanded its hands-on education curriculum at its training headquarters in Kilsyth, Victoria, offering qualified hairstylists full-day masterclasses covering tape, weft, and keratin tip hair extension application methods.

The curriculum takes stylists through the full scope of professional extension work, including client consultation, hair and scalp analysis, sectioning, placement, cutting, blending, styling, safe removal, and ongoing maintenance. The programmes are designed for qualified hairdressers and salon teams developing their extension application skills. Further detail on course structure and enrolment is available through Maiden Hair Extensions.

Participants apply a full head of extensions to a live model, combining instruction with direct practical application, and receive Maiden Hair Extensions certification. Models need shoulder-length hair of medium thickness, with colour matching completed before the session. Trainees can bring their own model or ask the company to arrange one.

Hair extensions used on the model are purchased separately from the education session. The tape and weft courses also address colouring and toning extensions, while the keratin tip workshop provides demonstrations of the tools and equipment required for bond application.

“Our hair extension training courses provide the skills and expertise needed to master professional extension applications,” said Jessica Webb, owner of Maiden Hair Extensions.

Webb leads the hands-on training and has more than 20 years of experience. Her instruction covers installation, styling, and maintenance.

The expanded course offering builds on Maiden Hair Extensions’ existing supply business, which provides 100% Remy human hair extensions, wefts, keratin bonds, tapes, and clip-ins to salons and stylists. Alongside technical skills, the tape and weft workshops cover introducing extension services into a salon, pricing strategy, marketing, and business planning.

About Maiden Hair Extensions

Maiden Hair Extensions supplies professional 100% Remy human hair extensions to salons, stylists, and everyday clients. Based in Kilsyth, Victoria, the company offers wholesale and retail products, including wefts, keratin bonds, tapes, and clip-ins. Its range also encompasses hair care products, tools, and accessories, alongside in-person education for hairstylists.