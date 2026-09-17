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With regional rainfall running well below normal and one-day-per-week watering restrictions extended through Oct. 1, Bullseye Home Services is urging property owners to pay attention to plumbing leaks that can quietly waste water.

OSPREY, FL — Sarasota County remains under a Modified Phase III “Extreme” Water Shortage as Southwest Florida moves through the final weeks of the 2026 rainy season. The Southwest Florida Water Management District says the restrictions will remain in effect through Oct. 1 and require one-day-per-week landscape watering with limited hours across Sarasota County and other affected areas.

The district’s current water-restrictions update says the region’s average 12-month rainfall total through August was 15.4 inches below normal. It also says river and lake levels continue to decline and public water supplies are “extremely low.” Sarasota County is enforcing the restrictions locally and says citations may be issued without a warning.

For Osprey homeowners, the drought order is mainly aimed at outdoor water use, but the same conditions put a practical spotlight on water that may be lost inside a property. A running toilet, dripping fixture, damaged supply line or hidden slab leak can continue using water regardless of the irrigation schedule. That makes basic plumbing maintenance one way households can reduce avoidable consumption while restrictions remain in place.

Bullseye Home Services provides plumbing, drain, sewer, water-heater and water-treatment work in Osprey and throughout Sarasota County. Its Osprey service page lists leak detection, pipe and water-leak repair, slab-leak repair, fixture work and general plumbing maintenance among its services. The Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation lists Bullseye under current, active Certified Plumbing Contractor license CFC1431212.

“When water supplies are under pressure, small leaks matter more because they can keep running day after day without being obvious,” said Joshua Chastain, General Manager of Bullseye Home Services. “Homeowners can start with simple checks around toilets, faucets and visible plumbing, and if water use still looks unusual, a professional inspection can help identify a hidden source.”

Osprey-area homeowners can make several practical checks:

Look for faucets, showerheads or hose bibs that continue dripping after they are shut off.

Listen for toilets that refill on their own when nobody has flushed.

Check under sinks, around water heaters and near exposed piping for moisture or corrosion.

Review water bills for unexplained increases in usage.

Watch for warm, damp or discolored areas on floors or walls that could point to a concealed leak.

Follow Sarasota County’s current watering day and time restrictions for outdoor irrigation.

Service information: https://callbullseye.com/service-area/osprey/ | (941) 348-2000

About Bullseye Home Services

Bullseye Home Services is an Osprey-based plumbing, drain and sewer company serving Sarasota County and other Southwest Florida communities. The Better Business Bureau lists the business as having started in 2020. The company’s Osprey office is at 440 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey, FL 34229, and its services include plumbing repair, leak detection and repair, drain cleaning, sewer repair and lining, water heaters and water treatment. Florida DBPR lists Certified Plumbing Contractor license CFC1431212 as current and active. As of September 11, 2026, its Google Business Profile shows a 4.8-star rating based on 2,128 reviews.

Media Contact

Joshua Chastain General Manager Bullseye Home Services (941) 200-6424

Info@callbullseye.com https://callbullseye.com/

440 N Tamiami Trail

Osprey

Florida

United States

(941) 200-6424

https://callbullseye.com/