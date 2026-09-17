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As Sanford weighs a new framework for managing annexation and infrastructure capacity, homeowners can use the same long-term approach for HVAC, plumbing and backup-power systems.

SANFORD, NC — Sanford is moving toward a new framework for managing growth as city leaders plan for development expected over the next 20 to 30 years.

The City of Sanford said Aug. 26 that its proposed Growth Tier Map and annexation guidelines would help officials evaluate future growth based in part on existing and planned utility and municipal fire services. Mayor Rebecca Wyhof Salmon said the city’s task is to manage growth expected over the next two to three decades, while consultant Freese and Nichols said the framework is intended to identify where growth can be served efficiently and where additional investment may be needed. Adoption and implementation are anticipated later this year.

The framework comes as Sanford continues to add public infrastructure and accommodate new development. On Sept. 8, the city announced bidding for the Jackson Heights Neighborhood Revitalization project, which includes water and sewer lines, streets, drainage improvements, sidewalks and other infrastructure serving existing and new single-family homes along Charlotte Avenue.

For homeowners, that broader discussion about infrastructure capacity has a smaller-scale parallel inside the house. Heating and cooling equipment, water heaters, drains, piping and standby generators also have finite service lives and can become more disruptive when maintenance or replacement is deferred until failure.

“Sanford is planning ahead for the systems a growing community will depend on, and homeowners can apply the same thinking at home,” said Adam Hagen, general manager of Comfort First Heating & Cooling. “Knowing the age and condition of your major equipment, and dealing with warning signs before there is a breakdown or leak, makes it easier to plan instead of reacting to an emergency.”

Homeowners reviewing their own household infrastructure can:

Record the age, model and service history of HVAC equipment and the water heater.

Test the heating system before sustained cold weather arrives.

Check exposed plumbing for corrosion, moisture or recurring leaks.

Pay attention to slow drains, repeated clogs or unexplained changes in water pressure.

Locate the home’s main water shutoff and make sure household members know how to use it.

If the home has a standby generator, follow the manufacturer’s inspection and maintenance schedule.

Comfort First Heating & Cooling provides HVAC repair, replacement and maintenance; plumbing services including drain cleaning, pipe repair, water-heater service and repiping; and

standby-generator installation, repair and maintenance in Sanford and the Triangle region.

For Sanford service information, visit

https://www.yourcomfortfirst.com/triangle-area/service-area/sanford-nc/ or call (919) 897-5895.

About Comfort First Heating & Cooling

Comfort First Heating & Cooling was founded in 2010 and serves Sanford and other North Carolina communities with HVAC, plumbing and generator services. Better Business Bureau records list the Sanford-based company as BBB Accredited with an A+ rating and show North Carolina license #27085. The company website lists licenses #27085 and #21474, and current North Carolina permit records identify #21474 as its electrical contractor license. Its Sanford Google Business Profile currently shows a 4.7-star rating from 2,058 reviews.

Media Contact Adam Hagen General Manager

Comfort First Heating & Cooling Phone: (919) 295-3421

Email: reception@yourcomfortfirst.com Website: https://www.yourcomfortfirst.com/

7001 Lark Lane

Sanford

North Carolina

United States

(919) 295-3421

https://yourcomfortfirst.com/